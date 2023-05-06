Nashville State Community College Celebrates its First Graduating Cohort of Teacher Residency Program in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Nashville State Community College Clarksville campus recently celebrated its first Teacher Residency Program cohort of students to graduate.

The accelerated three-year program is a partnership with the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) and Austin Peay State University (APSU), where students earn their K-5 Elementary Education Associate of Science in Teaching (AST) degree in a year and a half at Nashville State then transfer to APSU to earn the remainder of their teaching degree. Upon completing their bachelor’s degree, they are guaranteed employment in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.

“The excitement in the room was undeniable as these students’ discussed graduation and their next steps,” said Clarksville Campus Director Kathleen Akers. “It was evident of the bonds that had developed among the students in this cohort. They shared stories about their classes at Nashville State and the experiences over the past year and a half.”

CMCSS administrators Dr. Lavetta Radford, Ms. Tracy Koon, and Ms. Lisa Baker, along with Nashville State Clarksville campus staff and faculty joined the celebration to acknowledge these students and their accomplishments.

The students expressed a great deal of appreciation for those who helped them during their time at the College.

One student described the reception and her experience at Nashville State as “Bittersweet to leave such an awesome experience surrounded by wonderful, supportive leaders. I truly enjoyed my time at Nashville State.”