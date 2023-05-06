78.9 F
Clarksville
Saturday, May 6, 2023
Roxy Regional Theatre announces Cumberland Winds Jazz Combo to perform music from the Great American Songbook on May 20th

he Cumberland Winds Jazz Combo, featuring Gary 'Bo' Clayton on trumpet and flugelhorn, plays the Roxy Regional Theatre on May 20

Clarskville's Roxy Regional TheatreClarksville, TN – Jazz lovers will not want to miss the incredible evening of music lined up at Clarksville’s oldest professional live theatre later this month.  The Cumberland Winds Jazz Combo will present music from the Great American Songbook in the intimate setting of the Roxy Regional Theatre on Saturday, May 20th, at 7:00pm.

All ages are sure to enjoy this variety of memorable jazz standards, featuring Gary “Bo” Clayton on trumpet and flugelhorn, Danny Olmeda on electric bass, Jerry Textor on drum set, Darrin Hoffman on guitar, and Heath Rives on tenor sax.

Gary "Bo" Clayton
Tickets are $20.00 and may be purchased online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the Roxy Regional Theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one-hour prior to the performance).


Health and Safety Precautions

While not required in the 40th Anniversary Season, we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Cumberland Winds

The Cumberland Winds is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which exists to promote and foster excellence in wind and jazz ensembles in the regional Tennessee Cumberland River area.   The organization provides quality professional-level performing ensembles and promotes and provides musical educational venues, clinics, and master classes for students and adults. 

The musical groups which make up the Cumberland Winds include a concert band, big band, dixie band, jazz combo, brass quintet, and woodwind quintet, as well as a number of solo instrumentalists. 

For more information, visit www.cumberlandwinds.org.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast.  The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville. 
 
For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.
