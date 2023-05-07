American Red Cross reports Type O negative blood donors needed for emergencies

Nashville, TN – When every second counts, blood products can provide lifesaving care. The American Red Cross asks the public to give blood or platelets during Trauma Awareness Month in May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies.

Type O negative blood donors are especially needed right now.

The power of type O blood

Type O negative is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type in the most serious situations.

Type O positive blood is the most used blood type because it can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.

Medical traumas can quickly deplete hospital blood banks. Once patients are stabilized and their blood type is determined, they will receive a matching blood type, so it’s important donors of all types give now and help save lives by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting, RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767).

In thanks, all who come to give May 1st-19th will receive a $10.00 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Plus, May 1st-31st, those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB® All-Star Game® in Seattle. The getaway includes two tickets to the 2023 MLB® All-Star Game® thanks to the support of Fanatics, round-trip airfare, four-night hotel accommodations, a $750.00 gift card and more. Additionally, those who come to give May 20th-31st will receive an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last. *

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, May 8th-31st:

Kentucky

Christian County

Fort Campbell

5/16/2023: 10:00am – 4:00pm, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, 650 Joel Drive

5/19/2023: 10:00am – 3:00pm, Byrd Health Clinic, 7973 Strike Boulevard

5/25/2023: 9:00am – 3:00pm, SSG Glen H English Jr. Education Center, SSG Glen H English Jr. Education Center, 202 Bastogne

Tennessee

Dickson County

Dickson

5/10/2023: 10:00am – 2:00pm, Bank of Dickson, 466 Hwy 46 South

5/11/2023: 12:30pm – 5:30pm, Dickson Cumberland Presbyterian, 500 Hwy 70 East

5/18/2023: 10:00am – 3:00pm, Doug Varner State Farm, 185 Beasley Drive

5/25/2023: 1:00pm – 6:00pm, Tennsco, 115 Tennsco Drive

Humphreys County

New Johnsonville

5/8/2023: 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Trace Creek Baptist Church, 1320 Broadway Avenue

Montgomery County

Clarksville

5/8/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

5/15/2023: 2:30pm – 6:30pm, East Montgomery Elementary School, 230 McAdoo Creek Road

5/17/2023: 12:30pm – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

5/22/2023: 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Governor’s Square Mall, 2801 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

5/24/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

5/31/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

Robertson County

Cross Plains

5/25/2023: 3:00pm – 7:00pm, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 7109 Hwy 25 East

Greenbrier

5/17/2023: 1:00pm – 6:00pm, Crossroads Baptist Church, 2649 New Cut Road

5/23/2023: 3:00pm – 7:00pm, Calvary Baptist Church, 2806 Hwy 41 South

Springfield

5/8/2023: 12:30pm – 5:30pm, Springfield Baptist Church, 400 North Main Street

5/18/2023: 3:00pm – 7:00pm, Owens Chapel UMC, 6742 Owens Chapel Road

White House

5/9/2023: 2:00pm – 7:00pm, Revolution Church, 3644 Highway 31W

5/22/2023: 12:00pm – 5:00pm, Temple Baptist Church, 117 Marlin Road

Stewart County

Dover

5/11/2023: 12:00pm – 6:00pm, Fort Donelson United Methodist Church, 420 Church Street

How to Donate Blood

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years old and younger must meet certain height and weight requirements.

*Terms apply for all offers. See rcblood.org/team for details.