Clarksville Association of REALTORS® Offers In-Person Real Estate Pre-Licensing Classes

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® (CAR) offers real estate pre-licensing classes at their location at 115 Center Pointe Drive through the Clarksville Area Real Estate School (CARES). The next CARES session begins May 15th is approximately five weeks long taking place in the evenings and some Saturdays to accommodate busy professionals.

“Unlike online courses, students can ask questions when they don’t understand the material and I can use a past experience to help them better understand” says Lisa Boyd, CARES Instructor and 2023 CAR President. “The students form relationships with their fellow students and support each other, study together, and exchange information. I work in this market, and I want to help develop agents that I will enjoy working cooperatively with. The enthusiasm of a soon-to-be or new agent motivates me, and sharing my experiences can benefit someone starting their real estate practice.”??

More than 500 students have attended the Clarksville Area Real Estate School since its inception in 2016. Our instructors are licensed Brokers and industry experts, each with a wealth experience and knowledge to share.

“The real estate industry is unique in that you have the opportunity to cooperate with real estate professionals on the other side of the transaction to ensure a smooth process for the Sellers and the Buyers,” Monica Trigueros, CARES Instructor added, “I love getting to provide the education that they [the students] may not be able to get online by interacting with them in the classroom. I enjoy watching them interact with each other and the friendships that come from being a part of the class.”?

If you would like more information on enrolling in CARES, please contact Carmen Douglas by calling 931.552.3567, or emailing education@clarksvilleaor.com. You can also visit the Clarksville Association of REALTORS® website at www.clarksvilleaor.com/realtor-education.

The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® has over 1300 active REALTOR® members and 90 Affiliate Partners working together to improve public awareness of the REALTORS® value to the community and the benefits of their services. The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® also serves to promote the success and future development of its members in association with the Tennessee and National Associations of REALTORS® by focusing on Education, Engagement, and Advocacy.

