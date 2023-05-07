Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for May 7th-11th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – The rain forecasted for this weekend for Clarksville-Mongomery County has finally moved into the area. There will be showers all week, except for a pause on Wednesday.

For tonight, there will be rain and thunderstorms mainly before 10:00pm. After 10:00pm showers are likely with possible thunderstorms between 10:00pm and midnight. The chance for precipitation is 80 percent. Some heavy rain is possible. Rain amounts between 2 and 3 inches are expected.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1:00pm on Monday. There is an 80 percent chance of rain. It will be partly sunny with a high of 82 degrees. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10 mph, but gusting at times up to 20 mph.

There is a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms Monday night after 7:00pm. The skies will be mostly cloudy with a Southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph. The low will be 64 degrees.

Rain continues to be in the Clarksville weather forecast on Tuesday. There is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The skies will be mostly cloudy but will gradually become sunny as the day moves on. A high of 80 degrees is expected. There will be a west wind of 5 to 10 mph that changes to come out of the North in the afternoon.

Tuesday night will see a slight chance of thunderstorms mainly before 7:00pm. It will be mostly clear with a Northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 10 percent. The low will be 57 degrees.

A break in the rain happens on Wednesday. It will be sunny with a high reaching 81 degrees. There will be a 10 mph wind out of the East Northeast.

Partly cloudy skies and a low of around 59 degrees are expected Wednesday night for Clarksville. Winds will be out of the East Northeast at 10 mph.

Rain moves back into the forecast on Thursday. There is a slight chance of showers in the morning. After 1:00pm, the chance for rain and thunderstorms is 40 percent. It will be partly sunny with a South wind of 10 mph. The high will climb to 83 degrees.

There is a 30 percent chance of rain mainly before 1:00am on Thursday night. The low will be 64 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Winds of 10 mph out of the South Southeast are expected.