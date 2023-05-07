Marsha Blackburn Report: Reining In Big Tech To Keep Our Kids Safe Online

Washington, D.C. – Big Tech has proven to be incapable of appropriately protecting our children online, and it’s time for Congress to step in. For that reason, Senator Blumenthal and I led a bipartisan group of more than 30 colleagues in introducing the Kids Online Safety Act.

The bill not only requires social media companies to make their platforms safer by default, but it provides parents with the tools they need to protect their children online.

As we saw last summer, the woke liberal mob will go to great lengths to target those they disagree with – even illegally intimidating Supreme Court Justices at their private residences. This week, I introduced the Protecting Our Supreme Court Justices Act to deter intimidation of our Justices and send a message that the Biden administration has refused to send: Justices must be allowed to do their jobs without fearing for the safety of themselves or their families.

The recent tornados in Tennessee have demonstrated a need for a better understanding of forecasting and communication before and during hazardous weather. Along with a bipartisan group of Senators, I introduced the TORNADO Act which would require the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to update its methods for predicting and communicating weather alerts to residents.

With Title 42 set to expire on next week, I sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to reverse course and keep the Title 42 removal authority in place. The Title 42 order has been a lifeline to the men and women of U.S. Border Patrol, who have been working heroically 24 hours a day to secure our southern border amid the worst border crisis in our lifetimes.

