Taco John’s® to giveaway FREE Churros on May 10th

Cheyenne, WY – Taco John’s is inviting guests to treat themselves by indulging in its crispy, crunchy, sweet, cinnamon, and always-crave-able churros for FREE on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023.

That’s right. For one day only, guests can indulge in the traditional Spanish churro — imported from Spain, fried in-house daily, and dusted with cinnamon sugar to deliver a crispy, hot exterior with a decadent, soft interior — on the house, instead of the usual $2.29.

“Our churros are already a fan favorite on our ValuEST Menu, so what could be better than a free one?” said Taco John’s Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum.

“After experiencing one of the snowiest winters on record out in the upper Midwest, we figured our guests everywhere deserve a delicious, warm treat for powering through bad weather and to make more special memories as we wait for summer. Whether you’ve had a bad or a good day, stop by your favorite Taco John’s to make sure it’s a sweet day,” Westrum stated.

Taco John’s plans to give away nearly 40,000 churros nationwide on May 10th. However, fans of the cinnamony goodness will want to get to their nearest Taco John’s as soon as possible because each location will only have 100 free churros available. Limit one free churro per person upon request in-store or at the drive-thru only, not available with digital or delivery orders.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and bold south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés® and crave worthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and everyday value starting at $1.00, $2.00, and $3.00 on the ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s Mobile App and join Bigger Bolder Rewards for free food and exclusive offers today.

