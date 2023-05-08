68.1 F
APSU Softball begins ASUN Championship Wednesday against Stetson

Austin Peay State University Softball opens ASUN Championship versus Stetson. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will open its first trip to the ASUN Conference Championship Tournament on Tuesday at 2:00pm at Patricia Wilson Field, in DeLand, Florida, versus tournament host Stetson.

Austin Peay State University (26-22, 12-12 ASUN) enters the tournament as the #7 overall seed,  out of the eight-team field, while Stetson (28-27, 12-12 ASUN) enters the tournament as the #6 seed.

Offensively, the APSU Govs are led by Lexi Osowski-Anderson (.329, 8 HR, 31 RBI) and Kylie Campbell (.313, 5 3B, 19 RBI).


In the circle, Jordan Benefiel (17-11, 2.62 ERA, 185 K’s) has been the workhorse of the APSU Govs pitching staff, having already worked 176.2 innings this spring, while Samantha Miener (5-7, 1 save, 4.76 ERA, 26 K’s), Ashley Martin (3-1, 1 save, 4.88 ERA, 35 K’s) and Emberly Nichols (1-2, 6.04 ERA, 7 K’s) have also recorded wins for Austin Peay this spring.

The Hatters are led offensively by Brianna Clary (.344, 0 HR, 13 RBI), while Lauren Hobbs (15-10, 2.23 ERA, 105 K’s) tops the Stetson pitching staff.

Between the Lines 

This is the fifth straight (non-COVID shortened) where Austin Peay State University has earned a spot in their respective conference’s championship tournament field.

Austin Peay State University is 1-1 all-time versus Stetson.

Macee Roberts enters the tournament riding a personal season-long, seven-game hit streak.

APSU Govs Online 

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University softball, go to LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsSB), or on Facebook. Live stats will be available during all home games at PeayStats.com.

In addition, all APSU home games will be broadcast on ESPN+ this season, visit the softball schedule at LetsGoPeay.com for a complete broadcast schedule.

Next Up For APSU Softball

A win will move the Austin Peay State University softball team into Wednesday’s, 3:00pm, quarterfinal round, where they will face the tournament’s #3 seed, Jacksonville State, while a loss ends their 2023 season.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
