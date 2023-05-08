Austin Peay State University Baseball heads to Knoxville to face Tennessee

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University baseball team heads to Rocky Top for a Tuesday 5:30pm CT game against nationally-ranked Tennessee at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville.

It is the APSU Govs first trip to Knoxville since a 2019 meeting against the Vols and a return of the 2021 meeting between the two teams, both resulting in Tennessee victories.

Austin Peay State University ended a six-game ASUN losing streak with a 7-5 series finale win at Central Arkansas, Sunday. The APSU Govs reached first place in the ASUN after an April 22nd win at Jacksonville.

However, they lost starting first baseman Harrison Brown for the season in that game. Six days later, starting outfielder Garrett Martin left a game against Florida Gulf Coast early for precautionary reasons and has missed the last five games.

The APSU Govs remained in a tie for fifth place after dropping the weekend series at Central Arkansas. However, what was a two-way tie at fifth place developed into a three-team tie with another group of three teams sitting one game back. With six games remaining in the ASUN slate, 11 of the league’s 14 teams remain in the hunt for one of eight tournament spots.

Broadcast Information

ipTV: SEC Network+ / ESPN App

TALENT: Andy Brock (PxP)

LIVE STATS: UTSports.com

Series History

THE SERIES: 26 previous meetings. UT leads, 21-5.

APSU LAST WIN: April 24th, 2012, an 8-4 victory in Knoxville.

NOTABLY: The Governors and Volunteers have met nine times in the past 15 seasons with UT claiming a 7-2 edge in those games. Austin Peay State University won the 2009 and 2012 meetings, both in Knoxville, but has lost the last five since.

Climbing The Hill

Right-hander Davin Pollard is set to make his first start as a Governor, Tuesday. The APSU Govs leader in appearances (24) this season, he returns to the mound after a brief appearance during the weekend’s Central Arkansas series. Pollard is no stranger to the starting pitcher role, he came to Clarksville from Division II Northeastern State where he started 11 games in 2022.

First Hacks

Infielder Matt Aribal picked up a start against UCA, Sunday, in his first start since April 29th. He made the most of the opportunity, hitting his first two home runs as a Governor against the Bears in a 2-for-4, three-RBI effort.

Austin Peay State University outfielder John Bay brings a five-game hit streak (.286, 6-21) into Tuesday’s outing. He was 4-for-12 with a home run and five runs scored during the Central Arkansas series.

Utility man Jaden Brown extended his reached-safely streak to 23 games during the Central Arkansas series, but sat out Sunday’s finale (rest). He has nine multi-hit outings during the streak.

APSU catcher Trevor Conley started twice at Central Arkansas and was 1-for-8 with a run scored. He is batting .320 (8-25) in his last seven starts.

Catcher Jacob Curtis returned from an injury on April 18th with a start at Southern Illinois. Including his April 25th start against Western Kentucky, he is 3-for-7 with three doubles and three RBI.

Catcher Gus Freeman is batting .500 (7-16) with two doubles in his last four starts, including a 3-for-5 outing in the April 30 FGCU series finale, April 30.

Shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar saw a six-game hit streak halted in the Central Arkansas finale, Sunday. He batted .400 (10-25) during his hitting streak with four doubles, a home run, and seven RBI.

Austin Peay State University infielder Conner Gore broke out at the plate during the UCA series. He was 3-for-10 with six RBI in the series. He had three RBI in each of the final two games and hit his first home run as a Governor Sunday.

After a quiet start – 0-for-4 Friday – in his homecoming at UCA, Clayton Gray, went 4-for-6 with two doubles and a solo home run in Saturday’s game. Gray tacked on another double in Sunday’s 1-for-5 effort. He is tied for the Division I lead with 23 doubles and also has 19 stolen bases.

Outfielder Garrett Martin has missed five games (injury) but is tied for the team lead with 15 home runs leads the team with 55 runs scored and a .709 slugging percentage.

APSU’s Lyle Miller-Green brings a 16-game hit streak into this week’s action. He is batting .451 (32-71) with six doubles, seven home runs (.831 SLG), and 18 RBI. He also has an RBI in 12 of his last 14 games.

Third baseman Ambren Voitik saw a 10-game hit streak come to an end in Sunday’s series finale at UCA. He batted .400 (18-45) with four doubles, two home runs, and eight RBI during the streak.

Designated hitter/pitcher Lyle Miller-Green and shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar were named to national watch lists on April 17th. The College Baseball Foundation named Miller-Green to the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Watch List, while it named Gazdar to the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List, recognizing the nation’s top shortstop.

Next Up For APSU Baseball



The Austin Peay State University baseball team returns to Clarksville for its final home series of 2023 when it hosts ASUN leader Lipscomb in a three-game set scheduled Friday-Sunday on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

The APSU Govs will recognize their seniors prior to Saturday’s game and will host a special Mother’s Day first pitch prior to Sunday’s contest.