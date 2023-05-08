Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for May 8th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of May 8th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Bandit is an adult male mixed breed, possibly some sort of Mastiff mix. He has started to come into his personality and the staff estimate his age to be around 7 years old. He is happy, loving and very cuddly. Come for a meet and greet with this handsome guy and fall in love with your new best friend! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Missouri is a male ginger cat. He is litter trained, fully vetted, and neutered. He is a sweet boy who loves getting belly rubs and chin scratches. Come check him out! He will make someone a wonderful family addition.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Stubbs is a young male domestic shorthaired cat. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is good with children and dogs but prefers a home without cats. Stubbs is very charismatic and a total charmer. He enjoys playing with toys and will let you know when it’s time for dinner. He is very velcro and loves being around his people.

Stubbs can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Olive is just the cutest 8-week-old kitten! She is fully age-appropriate vaccinated, litter trained, neg.on FELV/FIV, will be spayed when age-appropriate, and on flea and tick prevention. Olive is inquisitive and loves playing with toys. This darling girl deserves her own family.

She can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. http://www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is still looking for her forever family. She is a very pretty, young adult female Lab mix with a beautiful black coat. Shamrock is fully vetted, spayed, good with kids and other dogs, and enjoys swimming, hiking, and all outdoor activities.

Shamrock is a very high-energy girl when you first meet her, but will settle and she is a quick learner and would possibly do well with activities that let her excel, like dock diving, agility, and even Barn hunts!

She would benefit from an active family who will keep her busy and challenged and she would even be fine with a similar energy level fur sibling. Take her for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend.



If you think she will be a great addition please come for a meet and greet through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Bernadette is just the sweetest female Pit Bull Terrier mix puppy. This lovebug is spayed, fully vetted, microchipped, and house and kennel trained and is excellent around children and other dogs and is inquisitive about cats so she can probably be fine around dog-savvy cats.. She does so well in her kennel and goes right in without any issues.

She plays hard and rough with her littermate but does settle and responds to some basic commands. She has been around young children and does very well with them. She is learning to walk on a leash and would benefit from an active family willing to keep up with her training. Long walks and a big yard will make her so happy.

Bernadette can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Nova is a 6-month-old female Bloodhound mix. She is friendly, affectionate, and playful. Nova is fully vetted, microchipped, crate trained, and is doing very well with house training. When age-appropriate she will be spayed at the rescue’s vet. Nova has been around children and enjoys playing with other dogs but is unsure about cats. Come for a meet and greet.

For more details and information you can find Nova through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Chester is a 3-year-old male mixed breed. He is full of energy and love. He is fully vetted, has vaccinations current, and is neutered. Unknown if he is fully house or crate trained at this time. This sweet boy is looking for his forever family.

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Muffin & Simba are 2-year-old neutered males. Muffin (Grey & White) and Simba ( Orange) are very sweet, timid boys. They are fully vetted and litter trained. They will take a few minutes to warm up but if you sit quietly they do come out looking for attention and affection.

They are very quick and athletic, love cat trees and scratching posts and once they warm up they will seek out a lap. These boys will do best with a quiet home and children pre-teen and up. They are also fine with cat-friendly dogs.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Nova is a small female Feist/Chihuahua mix. She is friendly, affectionate, athletic, funny, and playful! Nova is also fully vetted, house trained, spayed, good with other dogs, and does well with children. She knows her commands and loves to run and play. A large yard and an active family to take her on walks would be ideal.

If you think Nova will be a great fit in your life and you can be that special friend, please contact the rescue. For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Diamond is a super sweet 15-year-old senior Boston Terrier mix. She is a friendly, gentle, couch potato! She is house-trained, fully vetted, spayed, microchipped, and on HW preventives. She has done well with children and calm dogs.

She is a laid-back girl who won’t take up much space in your home but will fill your heart with much love and happiness. Her adoption fee comes with a free training evaluation at Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/diamond or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org