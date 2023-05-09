APSU Softball pulls out Eight Inning 2-1 win over Stetson to advance at ASUN Championship

Deland, FL – Some seventh-inning heroics at the plate, on the bases, and with their defense lifted the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team past Stetson, Tuesday at Patricia Wilson Field, in the play-in round of the ASUN Softball Championship, as the Governors outlasted the Hatters, 2-1.

#7-seed Austin Peay State University (27-22) and #6-seed Stetson (28-28) were locked in a 1-1 pitcher’s duel heading into the top of the eighth inning, but after the first two Govs went down in order, Lexi Osowski-Anderson – the program’s all-time hits leader – ripped a double into the gap in left-center field to give Austin Peay State University a scoring chance.

Charley Pursley was then brought in to pinch run for Osowski-Anderson, with cleanup hitter Kylie Campbell at the plate.

Campbell would fall behind in the count 0-2, before fouling off a pair of tough pitches before hitting a slow roller to the Hatters second baseman.

But Campbell busted it down the line just beating the throw to first for an infield single, with head coach Kassie Stanfill sending Pursley home just besting the throw from first to give the APSU Govs their first lead of the game, 2-1.

But the Hatters caught a break in the bottom of the inning, getting a run on off an error and move into scoring position on a wild pitch, with two outs.

Stetson’s next hitter then laced a single into left field, but APSU Govs left fielder Kendyl Weinzapfel charged the ball and threw a strike to the cutoff Gabi Apiag, who in turned and threw a strike to Austin Peay State University catcher Mea Clark, who tagged the runner out to seal away the one-run victory and extend the APSU Govs season.

Jordan Benefiel (18-11) went the distance in earning the win, giving up one run on six hits, while walking two and striking out three.

Stetson had jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third on a couple of hits, with the APSU Govs tying the game, 1-1, in the top of the fourth on Osowski-Anderson’s ninth home run of the season, a 250-foot shot over the center field fence.

Inside the Boxscore

The win for Jordan Benefiel was the 40th of her career, the fifth Governors pitcher to reach that milestone.

The start for Benefiel ties her for the eighth-most in program history (69), while the complete game also ties her for the eighth-most overall (44).

Macee Roberts extended her consecutive-game hit streak to eight games, with her second-inning single.

Lexi Osowski-Anderson has now hit home runs in back-to-back games twice this season.

Austin Peay State University is now 2-1 all-time versus Stetson.

Kylie Campbell set a career single-game best, with 13 putouts at first base in the win.

With her double and home run, Lexi Osowski-Anderson now has 94 career extra-base hits.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team now advances into the double-elimination part of the ASUN Championship, which begins Wednesday afternoon, with the APSU Govs facing the tournament’s #3 seed Jacksonville State, at 10:00am.