Austin Peay State University announces Dr. Leonard Clemons named APSU’s vice president of student affairs

Clarksville, TN – Dr. Leonard E. Clemons, the associate vice provost for student success at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has been named Austin Peay State University’s (APSU) next vice president of student affairs and will begin his new role on July 10th, 2023.

The University partnered with Storbeck Search, a national search firm focused on higher education, to find the best candidate and hosted public forums with the finalists from April 27th – May 2nd. Gerald Harrison, APSU vice president and athletics director, led APSU’s search committee throughout the hiring process.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Austin Peay State University, a key partner of opportunity within Tennessee,” Clemons said. “APSU has an inspiring student body dedicated to the possibilities of tomorrow, an awesome team of faculty and staff committed to their students and support from the great community of Clarksville.”

Harrison said Clemons’ leadership qualities and dedication reflect Austin Peay State University’s commitment to providing an exceptional academic experience for its students. He also thanked the faculty and staff members who served on the search committee for keeping that goal in mind.

“It’s a great day to be a Gov, and an even greater day to welcome a dynamic leader like Dr. Leonard Clemons to our Austin Peay State University family,” Harrison said. “His impressive background working with a highly diverse student body and his experience in leading students to graduation with energy and compassion will help our great University continue to excel, and our students thrive.”

Clemons has more than 10 years of experience working within student affairs structures at multiple universities. Some of his previous roles include: the assistant dean of students at the University of Chicago; assistant dean for student services at the University of Miami; and interim director of student life at Miami Dade College.

“I am impressed with Leonard’s experience in improving student success, ranging from increasing retention and graduation rates to improved career outcomes for students,” said Dr. Mike Licari, Austin Peay State University president. “I am looking forward to having his innovative, creative, and collaborative energy here at Austin Peay.”

Clemons earned his doctorate in higher education from the University of Miami and his Master of Science in adult and higher education from Northern Illinois University. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies from Kentucky State University, serves on multiple national academic associations, and has delivered several regional presentations on student success strategies.

For more information on Austin Peay State University’s Division of Student Affairs, visit www.apsu.edu/student-affairs/.