Austin Peay State University Baseball falls to #11 Tennessee 9-4

Knoxville, TN – Left fielder Clayton Gray became the first Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball player since 2018 to record 20 doubles and 20 stolen bases in a season, but the Govs could not keep pace with No. 11 Tennessee’s four home run effort in a 9-4 game, Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Austin Peay State University (23-26) scored its four runs without needing a base hit. Left fielder Clayton Gray drove in the Govs’ first run with a ground out in the third inning, tying the game. The APSU Govs struck for three runs in the sixth, with first baseman Conner Gore, Gray, and third baseman Ambren Voitik each earned bases-loaded walks. However, those three runs narrowed the deficit to 6-4.

No. 11 Tennessee (33-16) used four home runs to provide the bulk of its offense. Center fielder Christian Scott opened the game’s scoring with a solo home run in the second. Catcher Charlie Taylor delivered the game’s most significant blow with a grand slam in the third inning, giving the Volunteers a 6-1 lead. Pinch hitter Griffin Merritt provided a solo shot in the seventh, and shortstop Maui Ahuna added another solo home run in the eighth.

Shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar hit a pair of doubles in a 2-for-5 outing that paced the APSU Govs’ seven-hit night. Gray went 1-for-3 at the plate with two RBI and a stolen base, his 20th stolen base of 2023 to join his 23 doubles this season.

Ahuna went 2-for-3 with a double, home run, and an RBI to lead Tennessee’s 10-hit performance. Taylor was 1-for-2 with the grand slam and two walks.

The Governors used nine pitchers in the game, with reliever Kyle Magrans (3-2) taking the loss after allowing five runs on four hits in the third inning.

Tennessee also turned to nine pitchers, reliever Aaron Combs (4-0) picking up the victory with an out to close the third inning and an out in the fourth inning but did not allow a run.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team returns to Clarksville to close out the home portion of its schedule. The APSU Govs host ASUN Conference co-leader Lipscomb in a three-game series, which starts on Friday with a 6:00pm game.

Austin Peay State University will recognize its seniors before the start of the Saturday 1:00pm game. The APSU Govs then host a Mother’s Day special at noon Sunday. Tickets for the final homestand are available online at www.LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets