Chick’nCone in Clarksville to hold Grand Opening Ceremony May 12th

Clarksville, TN – Chick’nCone, the popular fast-casual restaurant chain that combines the savory goodness of fried chicken with the convenience of a handheld waffle cone, is thrilled to announce the official grand opening of its newest location in Clarksville, Tennessee.

This marks the very first Chick’nCone franchise to open its doors in Tennessee, and the community is invited to attend the grand opening event on May 12th from 11:00am to 2:00pm.

Located at 1011 Winn Way, just off of Exit 11, and situated in the same complex as OrangeTheory Fitness and Papa Johns, Chick’nCone’s newest restaurant is sure to delight foodies and fans of the brand alike. The grand opening day will be filled with excitement, featuring free food samples, door prizes, and the introduction of a brand-new honey fire sauce.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring the unique and delicious flavors of Chick’nCone to the people of Clarksville,” said Rosemary Murphy, the franchise owner of the Clarksville location. “We invite everyone to join us on May 12th to celebrate and experience the unforgettable taste sensation that is Chick’nCone.”

The festivities kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30am hosted by the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Guests can look forward to winning door prizes as they indulge in Chick’nCone’s full menu of mouth-watering handheld chicken & waffles, chicken sandwiches, tenders, signature milkshakes, and local craft beer.

About Chick’nCone

Chick’nCone is a Fast Craft Food brand located in the USA and UAE. They serve premium chicken sandwiches, tenders, and their signature Chick’nCones (hand-held chicken & waffles) as well as fries and shakes. They have been on multiple Food Network and Cooking Channel programs including Carnival Eats and The Best I Ever.

For more information about Chick’nCone and its menu offerings, visit www.chickncone.com