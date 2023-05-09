68.6 F
Hilltop Supermarket’s 2023 Dwayne Byrd BBQ Cook-Off was just Outstanding

Chris Walker with Boarder Line BBQ was Grand Champion of Hilltop Supermarket's 2023 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off. (Mark Haynes, Clarksville Online)
Hilltop SupermarketClarksville, TN – On Saturday, May 6th, Hilltop Supermarket held the 2023 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off. Despite the forecast for rain, it was a bright sunny day with a slight breeze. A great day to be outdoors cooking BBQ.

“Considering what was predicted for today, the weather turned out great. The sun is out and it’s a nice hot day,” said Cody Jackson, Hilltop Supermarket.

This year, there were 22 teams competing for cash prizes and trophies. The teams were Killer “B” Backyard BBQ, DC’s Backyard Smokers, M-1 Smokin Guns, Southern Yankee Pull, A & RQ, Big B Barbeque Company, Smokin in the Country, Kick Ash BBQ, The Big Orange Smokers, Smoking PMW, Bravo Zulu BBQ, Travis BBQ, Pig Destroyer, Small Batch BBQ, Smack Yo Meat BBQ, Dem Hut Boys, Boarder Line BBQ, RT Que, Holy Smoke, Smokers Inc., and Blue’s BBQ.


The BBQ Cook-Off categories were chicken, pork ribs, pulled pork, and beef brisket. There was also a dessert category that did not count toward the grand champion.

The judges were selected from members of the community. Judging began at 11:00am with chicken, then ribs at 11:30am, followed by pork at 12:00pm, brisket at 12:30pm, and then lastly dessert at 1:00pm.

2023 Dwayne Byrd BBQ Cook-Off. (Mark Haynes, Clarksville Online)
“This is such a great event. I got asked to judge this year and I don’t know if I’ll be able to leave or find my way into the vehicle. These are some real competitors here and it’s hard to pick which one’s a little better than the other, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden stated.

In the chicken category, Boarder Line BBQ came in first with RT Que placing second and Big B Backbeque Company coming in third.


For Pork, Big Orange Smokers came in first, Holy Smoke took second and Boarder Line BBQ took third.

First place in ribs went to DC’s Backyard Smokers, A & RQ placed second and Big B’s Barbeque Company came in third.

The brisket category was won by Blue’s BBQ, Boarder Line BBQ took second and third place went to Dem Hut Boys.

The 2023 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ grand champion was Chris Walker with Boarder Line BBQ.

“I’ve never gotten to experience this big of a win before. It’s my first grand. It’s exciting. It is very exciting,” said Chris Walker, Board Line BBQ.

“I love this event. This makes my third year of cooking down here and I mean, it doesn’t matter what I do, I’m gonna be coming back every year. I like it up here. I really enjoy it,” Walker stated.

“This is a great event. The Jackson family does a great job of supporting the community,” said Mayor Golden.

“All the teams did an excellent job. The entries they turned in were beautiful. I cannot thank them enough for how much they make this worth it to us every year. They’re all nice, they love doing it, and they love interacting with the community. It’s what makes us want to continue doing it each year,” Jackson stated.
 
“We had a really good turnout this year. This event is something Hilltop does for the community. It gives everyone on this side of town a chance to get out and enjoy a family fun atmosphere,” Jackson said.

Results

GRAND CHAMPION
Place Team
1st Boarder Line BBQ
   
CHICKEN
Place Team
1st Boarder Line BBQ
2nd RT Que
3rd Big B’s BBQ
PORK
Place Team
1st Big Orange Smokers
2nd Holy Smoke
3rd Boarder Line BBQ
   
RIBS
Place Team
1st DC’s Backyard Smokers
2nd A & RQ
3rd Big B’s BBQ
   
BEEF BRISKET
Place Team
1st Blue’s BBQ
2nd Boarder Line BBQ
3rd Dem Hut Boys
   

 


Photo Gallery


About Hilltop Supermarket

Hilltop Supermarket is located at 400 Highway 149, Clarksville TN. From Clarksville, you would take Hwy 48/13 south across the Cumberland River, turn right on highway 149, and Hilltop Supermarket is located on the left at the top of the hill next to Freds. Hilltop Supermarket serves the grocery needs of the southern Montgomery county area.

Visit their website at: www.hilltopsupermarket.com.

