Hilltop Supermarket’s 2023 Dwayne Byrd BBQ Cook-Off was just Outstanding

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, May 6th, Hilltop Supermarket held the 2023 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off. Despite the forecast for rain, it was a bright sunny day with a slight breeze. A great day to be outdoors cooking BBQ.

“Considering what was predicted for today, the weather turned out great. The sun is out and it’s a nice hot day,” said Cody Jackson, Hilltop Supermarket.

This year, there were 22 teams competing for cash prizes and trophies. The teams were Killer “B” Backyard BBQ, DC’s Backyard Smokers, M-1 Smokin Guns, Southern Yankee Pull, A & RQ, Big B Barbeque Company, Smokin in the Country, Kick Ash BBQ, The Big Orange Smokers, Smoking PMW, Bravo Zulu BBQ, Travis BBQ, Pig Destroyer, Small Batch BBQ, Smack Yo Meat BBQ, Dem Hut Boys, Boarder Line BBQ, RT Que, Holy Smoke, Smokers Inc., and Blue’s BBQ.

The BBQ Cook-Off categories were chicken, pork ribs, pulled pork, and beef brisket. There was also a dessert category that did not count toward the grand champion.

The judges were selected from members of the community. Judging began at 11:00am with chicken, then ribs at 11:30am, followed by pork at 12:00pm, brisket at 12:30pm, and then lastly dessert at 1:00pm.

“This is such a great event. I got asked to judge this year and I don’t know if I’ll be able to leave or find my way into the vehicle. These are some real competitors here and it’s hard to pick which one’s a little better than the other, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden stated.

In the chicken category, Boarder Line BBQ came in first with RT Que placing second and Big B Backbeque Company coming in third.

For Pork, Big Orange Smokers came in first, Holy Smoke took second and Boarder Line BBQ took third.

First place in ribs went to DC’s Backyard Smokers, A & RQ placed second and Big B’s Barbeque Company came in third.

The brisket category was won by Blue’s BBQ, Boarder Line BBQ took second and third place went to Dem Hut Boys.

The 2023 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ grand champion was Chris Walker with Boarder Line BBQ.

“I’ve never gotten to experience this big of a win before. It’s my first grand. It’s exciting. It is very exciting,” said Chris Walker, Board Line BBQ.

“I love this event. This makes my third year of cooking down here and I mean, it doesn’t matter what I do, I’m gonna be coming back every year. I like it up here. I really enjoy it,” Walker stated.

“This is a great event. The Jackson family does a great job of supporting the community,” said Mayor Golden.

“All the teams did an excellent job. The entries they turned in were beautiful. I cannot thank them enough for how much they make this worth it to us every year. They’re all nice, they love doing it, and they love interacting with the community. It’s what makes us want to continue doing it each year,” Jackson stated.



“We had a really good turnout this year. This event is something Hilltop does for the community. It gives everyone on this side of town a chance to get out and enjoy a family fun atmosphere,” Jackson said.

Results

GRAND CHAMPION Place Team 1st Boarder Line BBQ CHICKEN Place Team 1st Boarder Line BBQ 2nd RT Que 3rd Big B’s BBQ PORK Place Team 1st Big Orange Smokers 2nd Holy Smoke 3rd Boarder Line BBQ RIBS Place Team 1st DC’s Backyard Smokers 2nd A & RQ 3rd Big B’s BBQ BEEF BRISKET Place Team 1st Blue’s BBQ 2nd Boarder Line BBQ 3rd Dem Hut Boys

