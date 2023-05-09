Montgomery County announces Driver License Kiosk at Election Commission Location to be removed

Montgomery County, TN – The driver’s license kiosk at the Montgomery County Election Commission in Veterans Plaza will soon be removed since our County now boasts three staffed locations to assist drivers’ service needs.

DMV services, including the Real ID and driver license renewals, are available at the Driver’s License Center on West Dunbar Cave Road and City Hall, located at One Public Square. Thanks to the City of Clarksville, residents are fortunate to have a second customer convenience location in the City’s North Clarksville Service Center at 111 Cunningham Lane. Our County is also slated to soon expand to a second full-service Driver’s Services Center.

Elizabeth Black, Administrator of Election, states, “When the self-service kiosk was installed at the Election Commission over 10 years ago, it served as the first satellite driver’s service option, so it was of great benefit to our citizens. However, as our County has expanded the convenience options for citizens to handle their drivers’ services needs, the use of the kiosk has dramatically decreased. We appreciate the State of Tennessee allowing us to house it so many years and are thrilled that the City of Clarksville can offer two staffed locations for customer assistance.”

The newest locations are staffed by City employees trained in DMV services, except for taking driving tests, which are only done at the Dunbar Cave Road site.