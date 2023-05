Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announces Special Session on Public Safety to Start August 21st

Nashville, TN – On Monday, May 8th, 2023, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced that he will call for the Tennessee General Assembly to convene a special legislative session on August 21st, 2023, to strengthen public safety and preserve constitutional rights.

“After speaking with members of the General Assembly, I am calling for a special session on August 21st to continue our important discussion about solutions to keep Tennessee communities safe and preserve the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens,” said Governor Lee.

“There is broad agreement that action is needed, and in the weeks ahead, we’ll continue to listen to Tennesseans and pursue thoughtful, practical measures that strengthen the safety of Tennesseans, preserve Second Amendment rights, prioritize due process protections, support law enforcement and address mental health,” Lee stated.

Starting today, Tennesseans are invited to engage in the conversation by sharing feedback here.

Governor Lee will meet with legislators, stakeholders, and Tennesseans throughout the summer to discuss practical solutions ahead of the special session.

The Governor’s office will issue a formal call ahead of the special session.