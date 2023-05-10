71.4 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Track and Field heads to ASUN Championships

APSU Women's Track and FieldClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team prepares for its first ASUN Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Thursday-Sunday, at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

The event is the Governors’ first since capturing seven top 10 finishes at Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge, April 28th-29th, in Nashville.


Austin Peay State University finished fourth in the ASUN Indoor Championships in February after winning five events. Senior Kenisha Phillips paced the APSU Govs with three first-place finishes at the indoor championships with wins in the 200 and 400-meter dashes before anchoring APSU’s 4×400 team of Kyra Wilder, Lauren Lewis, Alexis Arnett, and herself which posted a program-record time of 3:44.47.

Ten Governors compete in seven events to open Austin Peay State University’s tournament stay, beginning with Emma Tucker and Sabrina Oostburg competing in the hammer throw at 12:30pm CT. After a pair of events in the field, the APSU Govs wrap up the opening day on the track where are set to compete in the preliminary round for the 400-meter hurdles, 200-meter dash and 1500-meter runs, which is then followed by the 10K beginning at approximately 8:30pm.

Live stats are available for the ASUN Indoor Championship at the link above. The third day of the event also will be live-streamed on ESPN+.

The Lineup

Thursday

Hammer Throw – 12:30pm

Javelin – 1:00pm


400-Meter Hurdles Prelims

200-Meter Prelims

1500-Meter Run Prelims

10000-Meter Run

