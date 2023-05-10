71.4 F
News

Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Natural Gas Line Installation work to continue on Peachers Mill Road

By News Staff
Clarksville Gas and Water Department Administration and Engineering

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will continue natural gas service line installation work on Peachers Mill Road. The northbound lane of Peachers Mill Road will be closed on Thursday, May 11th, 2023 at 10:00am from South Senseney Circle to Veranda Circle.

The inside lane of Peachers Mill Road will be open to through traffic; however, traffic congestion and delays will be possible.


Motorists should slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate travel route.

The natural gas line installation work is expected to be finished and the lane reopened by approximately 4:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
