Downtown @ Sundown at Downtown Commons with Matt Stell, Dalton Dover

Clarksville, TN – Hundreds enjoyed cool weather and live music at Downtown Commons, as the venue kicked off its annual summer music series – Downtown @ Sundown, this past Friday with a performance by Matt Stell.

Stell who grew up in Arkansas is an American country music singer, guitarist, and songwriter who has opened for Luke Bryan, Eric Church, and others. He released his single “Prayed for You” in 2019, which did well on the charts, and got lots of buzz from music industry professionals.

Opening the show for Stell was Dalton Dover, an alum of the 2016 season of The Voice. Dover has a few popular songs of his own, including “Baby I Am, and “You Got a Small Town”. Dover is fresh off his debut performance on the Grand Ole Opry, which took place in December of 2022.

In Downtown @ Sundown tradition, food trucks lined up next to the venue. On hand for the inaugural event of the season were Burgasm, Heather’s Homemade Ice Cream, and Kadi’s Tacos.

A tent was also set up for beer and other beverage sales. Members and volunteers from United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region assisted members of Clarksville’s Ajax Turner 50+ Center, which benefited from the evening’s beverage sales.

The free concert series will continue thru October, with music on the first and third Friday of each month.

The Line-Up Includes:

May 19th – Local Night

June 2nd – ACE Party Band

June 16th – World Turning (Fleetwood Mac tribute band)

July 7th – Highway to Hell & Ultimate Def Leppard (AC/DC and Def Leppard tribute bands) July 21st – Shining Star (Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band)

August 4th – Hollywood Swingin’ (Kool & the Gang tribute band)

August 18th – Rubik’s Groove

September 1st – Ashley Cooke & Kylie Morgan

September 15th – Night Train (Guns & Roses tribute band)

October 6th – American Floyd (Pink Floyd tribute band)

October 20th – The Wildflowers (Tom Petty tribute band)

Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street. Chairs and blankets are welcome. Find more information at www.downtowncommons.org.

Photo Gallery