Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for May 11th-15th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County weather forecast shows rain and thunderstorms all weekend long.

Tonight, there is a 50 percent chance for showers and a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms after 4:00am. It will be mostly cloudy with a low of 65 degrees. There will be a South Southeast wind of around 10 mph.

Showers continue on Friday with an 80 percent chance of rain and a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms from noon until 4:00pm. Winds will be out of the South at 10 mph but could gust up to 20 mph. The high will be around 79 degrees.

It will be mostly cloudy Friday night with a low of around 66 degrees. The chance for rain is 60 percent while the chance for thunderstorms is 20 percent. Winds calm down to 5 mph out of the South.

Rain is likely on Saturday with a 70 percent chance for precipitation. It will be partly sunny with a high of 75 degrees.

Saturday night will see a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

The chance for rain on Sunday is 60 percent with a 20 percent chance for thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and a possible thunderstorm are possible after 1:00pm. The high will be 86 under partly cloudy skies.

There is a 30 percent chance for rain and thunderstorms Sunday night. There will be mostly cloudy skies with the low being 62 degrees.

Come Monday, showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1:00pm with a 30 percent chance of both. It will be partly sunny with a high near 79 degrees. The wind will be out of the Northeast at 10 mph.

A break in the rain comes Monday night. It will be partly cloudy with a low of about 56 degrees. Winds will be out of the North Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.