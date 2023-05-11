Clarksville music event Tour De Ville takes place Saturday, May 13th

Written by Richard Glass

Clarksville, TN – Every Spring, just as flowers bloom and bees buzz, Clarksville sees the emergence of its own DIY rolling musical event, Tour De Ville.

Created in 2010 and in its 13th year, Tour is the brainchild of local musician and bike rider Stephen Mason, who teamed up with fellow rocker and music promoter Cody Parson. It was patterned after the Murfreesboro / MTSU house music scenes band bike ride “Boro Fondo”, and Nashville’s “Tour De Fun”.

It’s the start of the year bookend event (the end of summer event is Possum Stock), and it takes place Saturday, May 13th. Not only is it a chance for long-time fans to see what the current local music scene is like, it’s a chance for new listeners to discover all the talent we have in our area, and a chance to see local artists and their work at the same time.

Taking off from a central starting base, riders will stop at seven different locations to pause and hear local performers, and then move to the next destination as a group for the upcoming acts. It’s a great way to enjoy a beautiful May Day, hear some great music, and see some art. All while navigating your way through our beautiful city.

Then there’s the regular mid-afternoon kickball game and the after-party during the evening at Revel House on University Avenue.

Don’t have a bike? Rent one from the kiosk downtown. Don’t care to ride? That’s OK too. It’s not required to enjoy the day. Many of the venues are within easy walking distance of each other.

You will see posters at businesses around town soon with band details, and you can always check out the event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/147818551543446.

So, get some exercise, expose yourself to Art, and hear some tasty tunes at Tour De Ville 2023.

Schedule

Cody Parson & The Heavy Change

Wynton Existing

Jungle Fever

Toxic Patterns

Yucks

Lillicat

One in a Row

Magnolia Watkins

AJ From The Ville

MultiTask B

Jay Ammo

Beebs Got Soul

Elijah Lee Kemplin

Lil Tre

No Name Maddox

Caleb Lake

Apollos Hand

Year of October

Johnny Wolf

Vintage Soul

Boy Clothes

Brave & The Blonde

KC Rome

Majide-Man.

Angel Island

Tiffany Blue

Can’t Relate

Captain Molasses

Wes & Lloyd

Heads Against A flower

Stray Nova

Dadbop

The 1980

Still Moves

Local Business stops and Sponsors

Kings Bluff Brewery

&Vinyl Records

Oddly Amazing Antiques and Oddities

Wicked Good Sandwiches

Evil Nash Brewery

Mom & Dads Music

Revel House Pub & Eatery

The Ville magazine

You’ll be Rollin, Rollin, Rollin……