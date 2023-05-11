Clarksville music event Tour De Ville takes place Saturday, May 13th

Written by Richard Glass
Clarksville, TN – Every Spring, just as flowers bloom and bees buzz, Clarksville sees the emergence of its own DIY rolling musical event, Tour De Ville.
Created in 2010 and in its 13th year, Tour is the brainchild of local musician and bike rider Stephen Mason, who teamed up with fellow rocker and music promoter Cody Parson. It was patterned after the Murfreesboro / MTSU house music scenes band bike ride “Boro Fondo”, and Nashville’s “Tour De Fun”.
It’s the start of the year bookend event (the end of summer event is Possum Stock), and it takes place Saturday, May 13th. Not only is it a chance for long-time fans to see what the current local music scene is like, it’s a chance for new listeners to discover all the talent we have in our area, and a chance to see local artists and their work at the same time.
Taking off from a central starting base, riders will stop at seven different locations to pause and hear local performers, and then move to the next destination as a group for the upcoming acts. It’s a great way to enjoy a beautiful May Day, hear some great music, and see some art. All while navigating your way through our beautiful city.
Then there’s the regular mid-afternoon kickball game and the after-party during the evening at Revel House on University Avenue.
Don’t have a bike? Rent one from the kiosk downtown. Don’t care to ride? That’s OK too. It’s not required to enjoy the day. Many of the venues are within easy walking distance of each other.
You will see posters at businesses around town soon with band details, and you can always check out the event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/147818551543446.
So, get some exercise, expose yourself to Art, and hear some tasty tunes at Tour De Ville 2023.
Schedule
Wynton Existing
Jungle Fever
Toxic Patterns
Yucks
Lillicat
One in a Row
Magnolia Watkins
AJ From The Ville
MultiTask B
Jay Ammo
Beebs Got Soul
Lil Tre
No Name Maddox
Caleb Lake
Apollos Hand
Year of October
Johnny Wolf
Vintage Soul
Boy Clothes
Brave & The Blonde
KC Rome
Majide-Man.
Angel Island
Tiffany Blue
Can’t Relate
Captain Molasses
Wes & Lloyd
Heads Against A flower
Stray Nova
Dadbop
The 1980
Still Moves
Local Business stops and Sponsors
&Vinyl Records
Oddly Amazing Antiques and Oddities
Wicked Good Sandwiches
Evil Nash Brewery
Mom & Dads Music
Revel House Pub & Eatery
The Ville magazine
You’ll be Rollin, Rollin, Rollin……