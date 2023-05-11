72.2 F
Clarksville Police Department requests public help locating Runaway Juvenile Savannah Acord

Savannah Acord
Savannah Acord

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Savannah Acord, (white female).

She was last seen on May 8th by her teacher at Northeast High School at around 8:30am, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a white shirt.


Savannah is 5’4” tall, weighs approximately 155 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact CPD Detective Howard at 931.648.0656, ext. 6662.

