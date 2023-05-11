71.8 F
Clarksville
Thursday, May 11, 2023
HomeNewsStrong Thunderstorm expected over Montgomery County
News

Strong Thunderstorm expected over Montgomery County

News Staff
By News Staff
Heavy Rain

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that a strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Montgomery County through 2:30pm CT. At 1:42pm CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Slayden, or 14 miles east of Erin, moving north at 35 mph.

Winds can be in excess of 40 mph. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 1 and 8.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.


Locations Impacted Include

Clarksville, Fort Campbell, Palmyra, Cunningham, and Woodlawn.

Previous articleU.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn releases Statement on Title 42 Ending
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online