Strong Thunderstorm expected over Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that a strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Montgomery County through 2:30pm CT. At 1:42pm CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Slayden, or 14 miles east of Erin, moving north at 35 mph.

Winds can be in excess of 40 mph. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 1 and 8.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Locations Impacted Include

Clarksville, Fort Campbell, Palmyra, Cunningham, and Woodlawn.