Austin Peay State University Baseball succumb to Lipscomb, 18-9

Clarksville, TN – Right fielder John Bay, catcher Gus Freeman, and first baseman Conner Gore each had three-RBI outings, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team could not keep up with a homer-hitting Lipscomb squad and fell 18-9 in ASUN Conference action, Friday night on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay State University (23-27, 13-12 ASUN) tied the game in the second inning, 3-3, with a two-out rally. Second baseman Jaden Brown walked with two outs, putting two runners on board. Catcher Gus Freeman made the most of the opportunity, hitting a three-run home run down the right-field line to level the score.

Lipscomb (29-21, 19-6 ASUN), which built its 3-0 lead with three solo home runs in the first two innings, turned to manufacturing runs in a six-run fourth inning. The Bisons broke the tie with right fielder Will Lee’s bunt single with a wild throw to first base allowing a run to score.

Shortstop Caleb Ketchup singled to drive in a run, third baseman Mason Lundgrin drove in a run with a fielder’s choice, and catcher Austin Kelly tacked on the inning’s final run with a single, giving the Bisons a 9-3 lead.

The Bisons turned to the long ball the rest of the way. Third baseman Trace Willhoite hit two-run home runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Second baseman Parks Bouck hit a two-run home run in the sixth. Lee then hit a three-run home run in the eighth for his second home run.

The APSU Governors would chip into deficit against the Bisons bullpen. Bay provided a three-run home run in the sixth inning. First baseman Conner Gore provided three runs with his bases-clearing double in the eighth to close the game’s scoring.

Lipscomb starter Logan Van Treeck (6-4) went five innings for the win, allowing three runs on three hits.

The Bisons finished with seven home runs, with Willhoite and Lee hitting two each. Willhoite was 3-for-4 with four RBI to lead the effort. Lee was 3-for-5 with four RBI.

Austin Peay State University starter Jacob Kush (5-4) took the loss after allowing nine runs on eight hits and four walks in 3.1 innings.

Bay led Austin Peay State University’s nine-hit night with his 2-for-4, three-RBI effort. Greeman and Gore each had one hit as part of their three RBI outings.

Next Up for APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University Baseball team and Lipscomb continue their three-game ASUN series with a Saturday 1:00pm game on Maynard Field at Hand Park.