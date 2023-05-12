City of Clarksville to Promote Waterway Safety, Environmental Conservation

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Clarksville Police Department and Clarksville Fire Rescue, will be engaging with patrons over the month of May in an effort to promote water safety and environmental conservation on the West Fork Red River.

Starting May 13th, 2023, representatives from these three City departments will be on-site on select weekends in May to enforce park rules and assist with overcrowding challenges.

“We’re excited to launch these initiatives to promote water safety and environmental conservation at our parks along the West Fork Red River,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “We want to ensure that our park visitors have a safe and enjoyable experience, while also taking care of our natural resources.”

Clarksville Fire Rescue will be present at Robert Clark Park and Billy Dunlop Park. Their presence will help ensure that all park visitors are following the rules and regulations that are in place for the safety and enjoyment of everyone.

Park guests are also reminded that alcohol is strictly prohibited in all Clarksville parks, including Robert Clark Park and Billy Dunlop Park. This is in accordance with the city’s regulations to maintain a family-friendly environment and ensure that all visitors can enjoy the parks without disruption.

In addition, vehicular parking is limited in these parks, especially on high-use days. To avoid damage to natural areas and allow emergency vehicles to access the area, guests may only park in clearly-marked parking spaces.

Park visitors are encouraged to follow the rules and regulations of the park, including wearing life jackets in the Blueway, disposing of trash properly, and respecting the natural environment.

For more information about the Clarksville Blueway, please visit clarksvilleparksrec.com