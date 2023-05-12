Clarksville-Montgomery County 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony set for May 29th

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization (MCVSO) is hosting its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on May 29th, 2023 at the William O. Beach Civic Hall, Clarksville. The ceremony begins at 10:00am.

County and City officials, as well as MCVSO staff, will give remarks, with the keynote address given by Colonel Andrew Q. Jordan, Garrison Commander, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Musical selections will be presented by Stella McKnight and the Carnival and Encore Choirs from Clarksville High School, with the posting of the colors by the Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office Honor Guard. Area Veterans Service Organizations will conduct a wreath-laying ceremony.

The William O. Beach Civic Hall is located in Veterans Plaza, 350 Pageant Lane, Clarksville.

For more information, contact the MCVSO at 931.553.5173 or srhopwood@mcgtn.net.