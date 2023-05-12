66.4 F
Clarksville
Friday, May 12, 2023
HomeEventsClarksville-Montgomery County 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony set for May 29th
Events

Clarksville-Montgomery County 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony set for May 29th

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville-Montgomery County Memorial Day Ceremony
Clarksville-Montgomery County Memorial Day Ceremony

Montgomery County Veterans Service OrganizationMontgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization (MCVSO) is hosting its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on May 29th, 2023 at the William O. Beach Civic Hall, Clarksville. The ceremony begins at 10:00am.

County and City officials, as well as MCVSO staff, will give remarks, with the keynote address given by Colonel Andrew Q. Jordan, Garrison Commander, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Musical selections will be presented by Stella McKnight and the Carnival and Encore Choirs from Clarksville High School, with the posting of the colors by the Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office Honor Guard. Area Veterans Service Organizations will conduct a wreath-laying ceremony.


The William O. Beach Civic Hall is located in Veterans Plaza, 350 Pageant Lane, Clarksville.

For more information, contact the MCVSO at 931.553.5173 or srhopwood@mcgtn.net.

Previous articleAustin Peay State University to host Fifth Tobacco Talk on May 30th
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online