65.3 F
Clarksville
Sunday, May 14, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department reports Single Vehicle Crash With Injuries on Tiny Town...
News

Clarksville Police Department reports Single Vehicle Crash With Injuries on Tiny Town Road at Outlaw Field Road

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has responded to a single-vehicle injury crash on Tiny Town Road at Outlaw Field Road. The crash occurred at approximately 10:51am and the westbound lanes are currently shut down.

Fatal Accident Crash Team Investigators are processing the crash scene and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.


Westbound traffic is being diverted down Outlaw Field Road and one lane eastbound is open, which is causing traffic congestion. The status of the individual involved is unavailable at this time and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD FACT Investigator Crosby at 931.648.0656, ext. 5336.

Previous articleHabitat for Humanity Montgomery County partners with The Home Depot Foundation, Home Builders Institute to support job training for Fort Campbell soldiers
Next articleClarksville Police Department to hold annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on May 19th
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online