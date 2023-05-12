Clarksville Police Department reports Single Vehicle Crash With Injuries on Tiny Town Road at Outlaw Field Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has responded to a single-vehicle injury crash on Tiny Town Road at Outlaw Field Road. The crash occurred at approximately 10:51am and the westbound lanes are currently shut down.

Fatal Accident Crash Team Investigators are processing the crash scene and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.

Westbound traffic is being diverted down Outlaw Field Road and one lane eastbound is open, which is causing traffic congestion. The status of the individual involved is unavailable at this time and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD FACT Investigator Crosby at 931.648.0656, ext. 5336.