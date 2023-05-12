Clarksville Police Department to hold annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on May 19th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) will host the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on May 19th, 2023, beginning at 10:00am. The ceremony will take place outside of CPD Headquarters, 135 Commerce Street, in front of the Clarksville Protector statue.

Please note, there is no inclement weather plan for this event, if the weather does not cooperate, the ceremony will, unfortunately, be canceled.

National Police Week is held each year to honor the service and sacrifice of U.S. law enforcement officers and will be observed from Sunday, May 14th thru Saturday, May 20th, 2023. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, ( www.odmp.org/statistics ), there were 245 Line of Duty Deaths (LODD) in 2022.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that designated May 15th as Peace Officers Memorial Day and each week in which that date falls as Police Week. Law Enforcement Officers from around the world converge in Washington D.C. to participate in planned events that honor those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The Clarksville Police Department would like to remember the following Law Enforcement Officers Killed or Assaulted (LEOKA) in the line of duty:

“Cowboy” Kermit Leonard Nipple – Died August 9th, 1945: Officer Nipple died while investigating a fire at Clarksville Laundry on Third Street. One of the walls collapsed, killing him instantly. He was 35 years old at the time of his death and had been with the Police Department for 3 years. Officer Nipple was Clarksville’s first officer killed in the line of duty.

Kenneth Browning – Died February 13th, 1974: Officer Browning was shot and killed on Madison Street in front of the Post Office while responding to a call regarding a man with a shotgun. He was 38 years old at the time of his death and had been with the Police Department for 4 years.

Police Service Dog – KING- Died May 22nd, 1978: King was killed while protecting his K-9 Handler, Ralph Prost, during a search for burglary suspects in the New Providence area.

Aaron Douglas Glenn –Died November 19th, 1983: On November 5, 1983, Officer Glenn was responding, on a motorcycle, to a domestic disturbance call. Officer Glenn struck the side of a vehicle that pulled out in front of him at “Magic Wheels Skating Rink”. He later died from the injuries sustained from the crash. Officer Glenn was 32 years old and had been with the Clarksville Police Department for 10 years.

David Scott – Died June 7th, 2002: Field Training Officer David Scott died during a vehicle pursuit of a robbery suspect on the 101st Airborne Division Parkway. Officer Scott was 42 years old and had been with the Clarksville Police Department for 8 years.

Yamil Baez-Santiago –Died June 7th, 2002: Officer Baez-Santiago died during a vehicle pursuit of a robbery suspect on the 101st Airborne Division Parkway. Officer Baez-Santiago was 23 years old and had been with the department for about six months at the time of his death.

Deputy David “Bubba” Johnson –Died January 12th, 2014, Deputy Johnson lost his life in a vehicle crash while on duty with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Bubba had previously served with the Montgomery County Emergency Medical Service and the Clarksville Police Department. Deputy Johnson was 52 years old and had a cumulative service record of 27 years at the time of his death.

We would like to take time to remember all of the law enforcement personnel who passed away over the years and dedicated their life serving others.