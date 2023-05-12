Roxy Regional Theatre unveils Season 41 on Tuesday, May 23rd

Clarksville, TN – Next Tuesday is the LAST CALL for reservations to the Roxy Regional Theatre’s Official Unveiling of Season 41 on Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023 from 5:30pm to 8:00pm. If you have not already purchased your tickets, there’s still time to join us at the Roxy Regional Theatre to celebrate our upcoming season!

The evening will begin with heavy hors d’oeuvres and live entertainment across the street at Edward’s Steakhouse (107 Franklin Street), followed by desserts, libations, and the big reveal of our new season at the Roxy Regional Theatre.

Make your reservations today, and be among the first to learn all of the exciting popular musicals and plays coming soon to the Roxy!

Tickets are $50.00 (plus a ticketing operation fee) and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre between 9:00am and 5:00pm, Monday through Friday. Please RSVP by Tuesday, May 16th.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.