TWRA reports Small Boat Capsizes Results in Fatality on Percy Priest Lake

Nashville, TN – A small boat with six persons aboard capsized early Friday morning (May 12th) on Percy Priest Lake resulting in one death The body of 19-year-old Myo Kyo of Smyrna was recovered shortly after 7:30am.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wildlife officers responded to Percy Priest Lake at approximately 1:30am to a call of a capsized vessel.

Six persons had been fishing near the Poole Knob Recreation Area on Percy Priest and a decision was made to go toward the Bryant Recreation Area by boat. All six boarded a 14-foot flat bottom and began crossing the lake. The vessel began taking on water and capsized.

On arrival, officers found five individuals had made it safely to shore.

Kyo was missing from the group and crews began a search of the area. Emergency personnel using side-scan sonar located the body. TWRA deployed the ROV (remotely operated underwater vehicle) unit to make a positive identification. Kyo’s body was located and Metro Nashville OEM (Office of Emergency Management) divers made the recovery.

Emergency crews from Lavergne, Rutherford County Sheriff, Rutherford County Special Operations, Rutherford County Fire and Rescue, and Metro responded to the call and aided in search and recovery.

This incident marks the eighth boating-related fatality of 2023 and remains under investigation.