APSU Track and Field’s Kenisha Phillips breaks ASUN Championship 400-meter record

Jacksonville, FL – Kenisha Phillips broke the ASUN Conference Track and Field Championship’s 400-meter record as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Governors wrapped up their second day of the ASUN Outdoor Track and Field Championship, Friday, at Hodges Stadium.

Phillips raced past the competition in the 400-meter’s preliminary round, finishing with a first-place time of 53.25 seconds – three-hundredths of a second faster than the previous record. The mark also was a top 10 outdoor time in program history and qualified the Georgetown, Guyana native for the final round of the event, Saturday afternoon.

Kyra Wilder also qualified for Saturday’s finals after finishing seventh with a time of 56.30.

Lauren Lewis concluded the APSU Govs’ qualifying times in Friday’s events after finishing seventh in the 800-meter dash with a time of 2:10.85.

Freshman Amani Sharif earned APSU’s first points of the ASUN Championship after finishing fourth in the long jump with a leap of 5.87 meters – the third-best mark of her career.

Emma Tucker’s ninth-place, 38.64-meter discus toss rounded out APSU’s top 10 performances of the afternoon.

The Governors begin their final day of the ASUN Championships this afternoon at 2:00pm CT with the pole vault.

Kennedi Johnson (1:04.55, 8th) – qualified

