Austin Peay State University Baseball gets extra innings win over Lipscomb at Raymond C. Hand Park

Clarksville, TN – Second baseman Jaden Brown’s double allowed right fielder John Bay to score, and the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team downed ASUN Conference-leading Lipscomb, 6-5 in 11 innings Sunday on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay State University (24-28, 14-13 ASUN) first had to overcome a three-run deficit, and first baseman Conner Gore did most of the heavy lifting. His leadoff home runs in the fifth and seventh innings helped APSU close the deficit to 4-3. Catcher Jacob Curtis tied the game with a seventh-inning single, allowing center fielder Nathan Barksdale to score.

The Governors took their first lead of the series in the eighth, and again, Gore had a hand in the run. Third baseman Ambren Voitik singled to start the inning, and the Govs moved him with shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar’s sacrifice bunt. Gore then singled to center field, Voitik scored, and the Gov sled 5-4.

Lipscomb (30-22, 20-7 ASUN) responded quickly in the ninth. First baseman Mason Lundgrin and third baseman Trace Willhoite each hit singles to start the inning. After a fielder’s choice allowed Lundgrin to reach third base, left fielder Jake Berg placed a sacrifice bunt down the first base line, allowing him to score and tie the game.

Lipscomb loaded the bases later in the ninth, but a well-timed foul out would leave the bases loaded. That was the only run Austin Peay State University reliever Peyton Jula (5-3) would allow in his five-inning relief appearance. Jula then would allow just one base runner in extra innings en route to the win.

Austin Peay State University delivered that win in the 11th inning. With one out, Bay was hit by a pitch, and with two out, Brown laced a line drive into left-center field. Bay sprinted around the bases and scored as the throw home arrived home.

Gore led the APSU Govs offense with two home runs and three RBI as part of his 3-for-5 effort. Voitik also went 3-for-5 with an RBI.

Lipscomb reliever Hayden Frank (3-2) suffered the loss after allowing two runs on four hits over his 4.1 innings. Designated hitter Austin Kelly’s three-run home run in the first inning gave the Bisons their early lead, and he was 1-for-5 at the plate. Willhoite wrapped up his stay in Clarksville with a 3-for-4 effort.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team and Ole Miss agreed to cancel Tuesday’s nonconference game at Swayze Field. The Governors return to action with a regular-season-ending ASUN Conference series at North Alabama, set to begin Thursday at Lane Field in Florence, Alabama.