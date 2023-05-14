Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for May 14th-18th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Rain continues to be in the Clarksville-Montgomery County weather forecast this week.

There is a 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms tonight mainly between 3:00and and 4:00am. Patchy fog is possible after 2:00am. It will be mostly cloudy with a low of 66 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms continue on Monday with a 50 percent chance mainly after noon. There will be fog in the area before 8:00am. It will be partly sunny with a high up to 83 degrees.

The low will be 65 degrees under mostly cloudy skies come Tuesday night. Rain and thunderstorms are likely mainly after midnight. There is a 40 percent chance for precipitation.

80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. The high will be near 81 degrees. There will be a South Southwest wind between 5 to 15 mph that changes to come out of the West-Northwest in the afternoon. Wind gusts as high as 20 mph are possible.

Mostly cloudy skies with a low of 57 degrees are in the Clarksville weather forecast for Tuesday night. There is a 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms after 1:00am. The wind will be 5 to 10 mph out of the North.

Between 1:00pm and 4:00pm, there is a 20 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday. After 4:00pm, there is a slight chance of showers. The high will be 78 degrees with mostly clear skies. The wind will be out of the North Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

There is no rain in the forecast come Wednesday night. It will be mostly clear with an East Northeast wind of around 10 mph. The low will be 53 degrees.

Thursday will see a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00pm. The high will be around 78 degrees under sunny skies. Winds will be out of the Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

It will be mostly clear Thursday night. The low will be near 58 degrees with a 5 to 10 mph wind out of the South Southeast.