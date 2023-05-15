APSU Athletics, Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment to hold 2023-24 basketball season select-a-seat event at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics and Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) will host a select-a-seat event for the 2023-24 Governors men’s and women’s basketball seasons on June 9th, with existing and new season ticket holders able to claim their seats at the new F&M Bank Arena.

Starting at 4:00pm existing season ticket holders have the first opportunity to choose their seats. Then at 5:00pm, anyone who has made a first payment of $50.00 per seat has an opportunity to pick their seats. Finally, beginning at 6:00pm, anyone who would like to purchase season tickets for the 2023-24 basketball seasons will have the chance to select their seats.

In addition to selecting the seats for the upcoming basketball season, fans will be able to tour the arena and see the new Austin Peay State University men’s and women’s basketball locker rooms. Also, APSU head men’s basketball coach Corey Gipson, head women’s basketball coach Brittany Young, and their staffs will be at F&M Bank Arena to meet season ticket holders.

Fans also have the opportunity to sign up for a halfcourt shot where they can win free season tickets for both the men’s and women’s 2023-24 seasons. Anyone purchasing season tickets also will be given a voucher for a free open ice-skating session at the new Ford Ice Center in F&M Bank Arena.

While the select-a-seat event is happening, there will be a Kid’s Zone on the arena floor with a balloon artist, face paint, and inflatables to play on. The Austin Peay State University basketball practice gym also will be open for those who want to shoot around while at F&M Bank Arena. Finally, a concession stand will be open to go along with free popcorn and a number of sponsors will be set up with giveaways on the concourse level.

For more season ticket information, visit LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or call the Austin Peay State University ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

For all news and updates, follow the Governors (@LetsGoPeay) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.