Nashville Sounds announce Summer Six-Pack Ticket Package

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today a new ticket package, the Summer Six-Pack, that gives fans access to six games from June through August.

All Summer Six-Pack plans include the fans choice of six games from designated Thursday through Sunday home games. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Fans can select six games to enjoy throughout the summer available in seating locations throughout the ballpark including the Select section ($119.00 plus tax), Premium section ($159.00 plus tax), and the Club seats ($189.00 plus tax).

Choose one of the four days of the week, with dates for each Summer Six-Pack option listed below:

Thursday option – June 15th, June 22nd, July 6th, July 20th, August 3rd, August 17th

Friday option – June 16th, June 23rd, July 7th, July 21st, August 4th, August 18th

Saturday option – June 17th, June 24th, July 8th, July 22nd, August 5th, August 19th

Sunday option – June 18th, June 25th, July 9th, July 23rd, August 6th, August 20th

Notable opponents during the Sounds summer include games against the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves), Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins), Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) and Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox).

Other promotions during the Sounds summer includes 615 Night Celebration (Thursday, June 15th), Copa de la Diversión Nights (Friday, June 16, Friday, August 4th, and Sunday, August 20th), Pride Night (Thursday, June 22nd), The Nine and 45th Season Celebration (Saturday, June 25th and Sunday, June 26th), Stand Up To Cancer Night (Friday, August 4th), Augtoberfest (Saturday, August 5th) and Star Wars Night (Saturday, August 19th).

Giveaway nights for the Saturday package include the Nashville Travel Map Blanket presented by Farm Bureau Health Plan (June 24th), Nashville Hot Chicken Passport (July 8th), Throwback Corduroy Hat presented by Advance Financial (July 22nd), Cooler Sling (August 5th) and Star Wars Light Saber (August 19th, first 2,000 fans). All giveaways are for the first 1,000 fans through the gates unless otherwise noted.

The Summer Six-Pack package does not include parking. Tickets cannot be exchanged for other game dates. The Sounds rainout policy still applies.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.