Austin Peay State University student-athletes have 3.226 GPA for Spring 2023 Semester

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) varsity student-athletes recorded their 12th consecutive semester with a collective grade-point average of 3.0 or better. The department’s 15 varsity programs finished the Spring 2023 semester with a 3.226 GPA, the athletics department announced Tuesday.

In addition to the steak consecutive semesters with a 3.0 GPA it is the 14th time in department history the APSU athletics department has posted a 3.0 GPA or better. Twelve APSU varsity programs, as well as the Govs dance team, recorded at least a 3.0 GPA this spring.

Austin Peay State University’s women’s golf and softball teams set program records during the semester, finishing with a 3.853 and 3.684 grade-point average, respectively. They were two of seven teams to post a 3.50 GPA or better, with beach volleyball, men’s cross country, women’s soccer, men’s tennis, and women’s tennis joining those two programs.

“The hard work and success in the classroom by our Governors student-athletes is a source of pride for our entire athletics department,” said APSU Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “Their achievements would not be possible without the support of our student-athlete success center staff, as well as the emphasis our coaches put on their athlete’s academic performance. Our student-athletes, coaches, and staff prove they live the ‘Total Gov Concept’ in all aspects of their Austin Peay experience.”

More than 70 percent of the department’s student-athletes received academic recognition with a 3.0 GPA or better during the fall semester. That includes 92 student-athletes named to the APSU Athletics Director’s Honor Roll and 122 eligible to earn recognition on the Austin Peay Dean’s List, which the university will announce at a later date.

A complete listing of the Spring 2023 Athletics Director’s Honor Roll follows this release. Individuals eligible for the Austin Peay Dean’s List also are noted.

Established in 1990-91, the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll recognizes the outstanding academic accomplishments of Austin Peay State University student-athletes. Student-athletes must be enrolled full-time and achieve a 3.0 grade-point average for a semester to earn recognition.

Academic Highlights From The Spring Semester

Perfect, Perfect, Perfect. Sixty-one Governors student-athletes posted a 4.0 GPA – the fifth time 60 or more student-athletes have posted an unblemished GPA.

Sixty-one Governors student-athletes posted a 4.0 GPA – the fifth time 60 or more student-athletes have posted an unblemished GPA. All Hail. The men’s cross country, women’s golf, and men’s tennis teams saw their entire rosters earn academic recognition.

The men’s cross country, women’s golf, and men’s tennis teams saw their entire rosters earn academic recognition. On A Roll. 12 varsity teams’ current streak of semesters with a 3.0 GPA (beginning in Fall 2013): baseball (14), beach volleyball (13), men’s cross country (10), women’s cross country (20), men’s golf (14), women’s golf (20), women’s soccer (20), softball (16), men’s tennis (20), women’s tennis (20), women’s track & field (10), women’s volleyball (20).

Spring 2023 Austin Peay State University Athletics Academic Honor Roll

All student-athletes listed below received academic recognition during the semester. Any student-athletes listed without notation were members of the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll (3.0-3.499 GPA).

Notations following a student-athlete’s name indicate the following: (DL) – Eligible for recognition on Austin Peay’s Dean’s List (Undergraduates with 12 hours earned and at least a 3.50 GPA); + – student-athlete played multiple sports, is counted only once in department totals.

The following list is based on grades reported to the athletics department by the APSU Office of the Registrar on May 15th, 2023.

BASEBALL (3.400 GPA)

Matt Aribal (DL)

Nathan Barksdale (DL)

Harrison Brown

Trevor Conley

Keaton Cottam

Devin Crawford (DL)

Jacob Curtis

Gus Freeman

Jon Jon Gazdar (DL)

Garrison Goins (DL)

Conner Gore (DL)

Clayton Gray (DL)

Tyler Hampu

Campbell Holt

Baylor Homesley (DL)

Nick James

Andrew Jordan (DL)

Peyton Jula

Jacob Kush

Kyle Magrans

Garrett Martin (DL)

Drew McIllwain

Dan Merrill (DL)

Lyle Miller-Green (DL)

Deaton Oak (DL)

Davin Pollard (DL)

Paul Rector

Jackie Robinson (DL)

Ashton Smith (DL)

Ambren Voitik

Jacob Weaver (DL)

Zach Wyatt

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Codey Bates (DL)

Drew Calderon

Kamarie Coffey

Sean Durugordon (DL)

Rodrique Massenat

Kelechi Okworogwo

Carlos Paez

Shon Robinson

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Mariah Adams

Tiya Douglas

Kaiden Glenn (DL)

Anala Nelson

Jada Roberson

Mahogany Vaught

Gabby Zapata Smalls (DL)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL (3.469)

Marlayna Bullington (AD)+

Sarah Carnathan (DL)

Payton Deidesheimer +

Erin Eisenhart +

Emily Freel (AD)

Karli Graham (AD)

Emma Loiars +

Chloee McDaniel (AD)

Kelsey Mead +

Jenna Salyer (DL) +

Jamie Seward (DL) +

Tristin Smith (DL)

Abby Thigpen (DL) +

Elizabeth Wheat (DL) +

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3.593)

Lucas Bales (DL)

Connor Duncan (DL)

Jack Fitzgerald (DL)

Lennon Matthews

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3.331)

Alexis Arnett (DL) +

Ashley Doyle +

Sydney Freeman (DL) +

Savannah Fruth +

Sydney Hartoin (DL) +

Hallie Mattingly +

Mikaela Smith (DL) +

FOOTBALL

Chase Allen

Jalen Armstrong (DL)

Zach Avina (DL)

Chris Bagatini

Jack Baker (DL)

Kendyle Ball (DL)

Travis Bates

Tetoe Boyd Jr.

Gerard Bullock

James Burns

Nick Carozza (DL)

Ethan Caselberry

Matthew Corley (DL)

TJ Cox (DL)

Mike DiLiello

Cedarius Doss

CJ Evans Jr. (DL)

Matthew Flint

Jordan Goco

Cameron Goodson (DL)

Brody Ham

Aarion Harvey

Kai Hedgemon

Sam Howard

Neyland Jean

Benji Johnson (DL)

Jake Johnson (DL)

Braden Kaiser (DL)

Chandler Kirton (DL)

Sheldon Layman

Nick Lewis

Skyler Locklear (DL)

Chukwuemeka Manning Jr.

Marcus McGhee (DL)

Elon McKenzie

KJ Murden

Conner Murphy

Ethan Myers (DL)

Kobe Nash

Anietie Ntekop (DL)

Aaron Odom

Kenny Odom (DL)

Conner Parsons

Ian Poe

Matt Rigney (DL)

Bryce Robinson (DL)

MJ Singleton

Brennan Smith (DL)

Riley Stephens

Rashaud Thomas Jr.

Michael Treadwell (DL)

Maddux Trujillo (DL)

Brodie Williams

Jau’Von Young

MEN’S GOLF (3.467)

Reece Britt

Caleb Brummitt (DL)

Payne Elkins (DL)

Daniel Love (DL)

Morgan Robinson

Jakob Falk Schollert (DL)

Logan Spurrier (DL)

Jay Fox

WOMEN’S GOLF (3.853)

Kaley Campbell (DL)

Taylor Dedmen

Payton Elkins (DL)

Kady Foshaug (DL)

Maggie Glass (DL)

Shelby Pleasant

Erica Scutt (DL)

Autumn Spencer (DL)

WOMEN’S SOCCER (3.637)

Annabel Anderson (DL)

Katie Bahn (DL)

Maddy Bellisari (DL)

Tori Case (DL)

Jisela Dall

Emma Dalton (DL)

Chloé Dion (DL)

Ellie Dreas (DL)

Sarai Faulkner (DL)

Heather Haskins (DL)

Clara Heistermann (DL)

Zoey Kalilimoku

Alison LaLance (DL)

Lindsey McMahon (DL)

Anna McPhie (DL)

Kirsten Monk

Marli Niederhauser

Olivia Prock (DL)

Karley Roberts

Kasidy Schenk (DL)

Mia von Ballmoos (DL)

Hannah Wilson (DL)

SOFTBALL (3.684)

Gabi Apiag (DL)

Jordan Benefiel (DL)

Maddie Boykin (DL)

Kylie Campbell (DL)

Ashlyn Dulaney (DL)

Ainsley Grimes (DL)

Jaya Herring (DL)

Megan Hodum (DL)

Ashley Martin

Morgan McMahon (DL)

Emberly Nichols (DL)

Charley Pursley

Karris Rhine (DL)

Raylon Roach

Macee Roberts (DL)

Skylar Sheridan (DL)

Riley Suits (DL)

Kendyl Weinzapfel (DL)

Jacklyn Zuege (DL)

Morgan Zuege (DL)

Emily Harkleroad

Lexi Osowski-Anderson

MEN’S TENNIS (3.828)

Giovanni Becchis (DL)

Tom Bolton (DL)

Sota Minami (DL)

Thiago Nogueira (DL)

Aeneas Schaub

Hogan Stoker (DL)

Javier Tortajada (DL)

Bodi van Galen (DL)

WOMEN’S TENNIS (3.692)

Yu-Hua Cheng (DL)

Asia Fontana (DL)

Melody Hefti (DL)

Ayden Kujawa (DL)

Lucy Lascheck (DL)

Jana Leder (DL)

Denise Torrealba (DL)

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD (3.143)

Alexis Arnett (DL)

Amaria Bankhead (DL)

Isis Banks

Ashley Doyle +

Elsa Eriksson

Sydney Freeman (DL) +

Savannah Fruth +

Sydney Hartoin (DL) +

Hallie Mattingly +

Camaryn McClelland

Gabrielle Miller (DL)

Sabrina Oostburg (DL)

Kenisha Phillips (DL)

Karlijn Schouten (DL)

Mikaela Smith (DL) +

Ashleigh Stephen

Emma Tucker (DL)

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL (3.472)

Janvier Buggs

Marlayna Bullington +

Payton Deidesheimer +

Sadie Edmonston

Erin Eisenhart +

Maggie Keenan (DL)

Emma Loiars +

Kelsey Mead +

Jenna Salyer (DL) +

Jamie Seward (DL) +

Abby Thigpen (DL) +

Elizabeth Wheat (DL) +

CHEER

Ryan Abraham (DL)

Indyanna Austin (DL)

Gracie Brock

Lauren Brooks (DL)

Delaney Brown (DL)

Brandon Chapman

Zoe Hall

Ava Heinze

Allie Johnson (DL)

Olivia Lawson (DL)

Isabella Loewen

Gabriella Lorenzo (DL)

Jessica Mann

Elijah Patrick

Courtlyn Richardson (DL)

Gracey Suggs (DL)