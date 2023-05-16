Cumberland Winds Jazz Combo to perform from Great American Songbook at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Saturday

Clarksville, TN – Attention, jazz lovers… don’t miss the incredible evening of music the Cumberland Winds Jazz Combo has lined up for this weekend at the Roxy Regional Theatre.

For one night only in the intimate setting of the Roxy Regional Theatre, the combo will be playing songs from the Great American Songbook this Saturday, May 20th at 7:00pm.

All ages are sure to enjoy this variety of memorable jazz standards, featuring Gary “Bo” Clayton on trumpet and flugelhorn, Danny Olmeda on electric bass, Jerry Textor on drum set, Darrin Hoffman on guitar, and Heath Rives on tenor sax.

Join us for a special evening of entertainment featuring these talented musicians in our community!

The Cumberland Winds is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that exists to promote and foster excellence in wind and jazz ensembles in the regional Tennessee Cumberland River area. The organization provides quality professional-level performing ensembles and promotes and provides musical educational venues, clinics, and master classes for students and adults. The musical groups that make up the Cumberland Winds include a concert band, big band, dixie band, jazz combo, brass quintet and woodwind quintet, and a number of solo instrumentalists.

For more information, visit www.cumberlandwinds.org

Tickets are $20,00 and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain).

