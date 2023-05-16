Nashville Sounds fall to Durham Bulls, 7-2

Durham, NC – The Nashville Sounds (20-19) had a rough go of it on Tuesday night, taking a 7-2 loss to the Durham Bulls at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in the first game of the six-game set.

Durham Bulls starter and rehabbing Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow set the tone early. The fireballer dominated the Sounds hitters, striking out nine over 4.0 scoreless innings in his third rehab start of the season.

Nashville left the bases loaded in the third inning and Durham made them pay in the bottom half. The Bulls hit a couple of shots in the third and another home run in the fourth to go up 5-0. The Sounds would get a couple of runs back later, with Monte Harrison clubbing an RBI single in the seventh and Jon Singleton homering for the sixth time in 2023 in the eighth. Unfortunately, it was much too little for Durham’s seven-tally night.

Janson Junk (2-3) had a start to forget. The right-hander was dealt the loss after allowing nine hits and five runs (all earned) in four innings on the mound. In his first start against Durham, Junk gave up back-to-back homers in the third and another two-run shot in the fourth.

A trifecta of Sounds relievers completed scoreless outings. Darrell Thompson struck out a pair in his inning plus of work. Alex Claudio helped his squad get out of the seventh inning before J.C. Mejía pitched a 1-2-3 eighth.

Blake Perkins added another multi-hit game after his four-hit Sunday performance, with both of his knocks being singles. Skye Bolt had a successful night returning from the injured list, also hitting a pair of singles. Abraham Toro finished 0-for-4, bringing an end to his league-leading 31-game on-base streak.

The Nashville Sounds will try and even things up in game two of the six-game series tomorrow. Right-hander Pedro Fernandez (1-1, 2.63) is the scheduled starter for Nashville. Right-hander Taj Bradley (1-3, 11.25) will start for the Durham Bulls. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm CT at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro’s on-base streak came to an end tonight. In his now extinct 31-game on-base streak, Toro hit .310 (35-for-113) with nine runs, 11 doubles, 15 RBI, and three stolen bases. It remains the longest on-base streak by any player in the league this season.

Blake Perkins has hit safely in each of his last six games. Over the span, Perkins is batting .429 (12-for-28) with five runs, five doubles, two triples, and three RBI.

Dating back to last year’s International League Championship Game, the Sounds have been outscored by the Durham Bulls 20-2 in their past two meetings.

