Austin Peay State University Football’s Sam Howard receives AASP Career Development Award

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) football student-athlete Sam Howard has been named one of two NCAA student-athletes to receive the prestigious Accelerating Academic Success Program (AASP) Career Development Award.

To be eligible for the AASP Career Development Award, student-athletes must be enrolled at an AASP-eligible institution, be interested in pursuing a career in athletics, have completed their sophomore year of school, have a cumulative grade-point average of 2.8 or higher, be eligible for athletics competition, and be available to attend both professional development events.

“Congratulations to Sam, what a tremendous honor this is for him,” said Austin Peay State University Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “Sam truly embodies the idea of the ‘Total Gov Concept’ and will be a great representative for Austin Peay at both the NCAA professional development events this summer. I look forward to seeing him grow and excel both professionally and on the football field this year!”

As the first Austin Peay State University student-athlete to receive this honor, Howard will represent the Governors at the 2023 Career in Sports Forum and the 2023 AASP Annual Conference.

“I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for he gives me strength,” said Howard. “This prestigious award validates the hard work that has been put in prior to this moment. It will not only be supportive to my future career but will also continue to build my character.”

A junior linebacker from Birmingham, Alabama, Howard is a health and human performance major with a sports and wellness specialist concentration and a 3.177 cumulative GPA. Howard is interested in pursuing a career in college athletics in a director of player development role.

“I am incredibly proud of Sam for receiving the 2023 NCAA AASP Career Development Award,” said Austin Peay State University Associate Director of Athletics for Student-Athlete Success Dr. Kristal McGreggor. “Attending the Career in Sports Forum and AASP Annual Conference will be a transformative experience that will assist him with preparing for his career in college athletics.”

On the field, Howard played in four games during the 2022 season and recorded eight tackles and a half tackle for loss. In 16 career games played at Austin Peay State University, Howard has posted 15 tackles – including eight solo stops – and a half tackle for loss, while also serving as the APSU Govs short snapper on field goals during parts of his career.

At the 2023 ESPEAYs, Howard was one of two Austin Peay State University student-athletes to receive the inaugural Total Gov Concept Award, which will be given annually to a male and female student-athlete that embodies the ideology of the ‘Total Gov Concept’ and seeks excellence in all aspects of their student-athlete experience and their teammates.