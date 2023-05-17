Cooling at the Cave Summer Concert 2023 with Red River Breeze to be held at Dunbar Cave State Park on June 3rd

Clarksville, TN – Friends of Dunbar Cave, Inc. hosts the first Cooling at the Cave Concert for 2023 on the evening of June 3rd. This concert series is a fundraising event that provides necessary support to projects and improvements at Dunbar Cave State Park.

The June 3rd Cooling at the Cave concert will feature music by Red River Breeze at the mouth of the cave. The park will be closed to the general public during the event.

There are a limited number of tables and chairs that will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests are advised to bring their own chairs to ensure they have a good seat. This is a great cause that benefits Dunbar Cave State Park.

Gates open at 6:30pm and Red River Breeze will play 7:30pm – 9:30pm with an intermission.

We are planning to have great food truck vendors and will provide details about those soon.

Two ticketing options only:

General Admission CAR: The price is $65.00 per car (plus processing fees) and guarantees you a parking space. Fit as many people in your car as you have seatbelts for the same price of $65 per car (plus processing fees), and everyone in your car is included in the admission price. There are only 60 parking spaces, so we expect these to sell quickly. **These parking spots sold out last fall for the event.

Walk-In: The price is $25.00 per person (plus processing fees) for walk-ins. This is a great option if you live in a neighborhood close to the park. THERE IS NO PARKING FOR WALK-INS, and you cannot park on the public streets or on the streets in the neighborhoods surrounding the park. If you want to use an Uber or Lyft or have a friend drop you off, you can walk in.

Get Tickets

The Friends of Dunbar Cave, Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission of preserving, promoting, and protecting Dunbar Cave State Park and the sacred indigenous artwork within the cave.

All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. Event information will be updated on our website, including possible food options. This is a fundraising event.

Thank you for supporting the Friends of Dunbar Cave, Inc. and our mission to Dunbar Cave State Park.