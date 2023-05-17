TWRA to take part in Safe Boating Week over Memorial Day Holiday Weekend

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is once again an active participant in National Safe Boating Week, May 20th-26th, 2023. The annual event serves as a reminder to promote safe boating activity and preparation for the summer boating season

National Safe Boating Week is held each year on the week prior to Memorial Day weekend. Boating partners across the United States and Canada are teaming up to emphasize safe boating practices, including wearing life jackets for National Safe Boating Week and throughout the 2023 boating season.

The TWRA and partner organizations continue to prioritize educating the boating community about the importance of wearing life jackets and available options that are more lightweight and comfortable.

“Life jackets can save your life, but only if you wear them,” said Betsy Woods, TWRA Boating Education Coordinator. “As always, we want our boaters to have an enjoyable, safe time on our waters across the state.”

Tennessee offers boating enthusiasts an abundance of opportunities to enjoy the resources across the state. Memorial Day weekend is May 27th-29th and viewed as the unofficial start to the summer boating season.

TWRA reports there has been a noticeable increase in traffic on the state’s lakes and rivers the last few years, especially in paddlecraft. Thus far in 2023, there have been nine statewide fatalities, one more than at the same time last year. Two of the incidents occurred in back-to-back days on May 12th-13th. Four of the fatalities have involved paddlecraft.

Recommended tips for boaters:

Take a boating safety course. Gain valuable knowledge and on-water experience in a boating safety course with many options for novice to experienced boaters.

Gain valuable knowledge and on-water experience in a boating safety course with many options for novice to experienced boaters. Check equipment. Schedule a free vessel safety check with local U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary or U.S. Power Squadrons to make sure all essential equipment is present, working and in good condition.

Schedule a free vessel safety check with local U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary or U.S. Power Squadrons to make sure all essential equipment is present, working and in good condition. Make a float plan. Always let someone on shore know the trip itinerary, including operator and passenger information, boat type and registration, and communication equipment on board.

Always let someone on shore know the trip itinerary, including operator and passenger information, boat type and registration, and communication equipment on board. Wear a life jacket. Make sure everyone wears a life jacket – every time. A stowed life jacket is no use in an emergency.