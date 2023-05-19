APSU Basketball adds Leighton Kentwell, KC Henry to staff

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head men’s basketball coach Corey Gipson has made two additions to his inaugural staff in the director of basketball operations Leighton Kentwell, and director of player development KC Henry.

Kentwell and Henry come to Clarksville after serving in the same positions on Gipson’s staff at Northwestern State during the 2022-23 season.

During his season as the Demon’s director of basketball operations, Kentwell oversaw the program’s budget, scheduled team travel, helped organize and run Gipson’s basketball camps, and more.

Prior to his time at Northwestern State, Kentwell was an assistant coach at UNC Pembroke (2021-22) where he also served as the team’s recruiting coordinator and oversaw recruiting and basketball operations.

UNC Pembroke won the Conference Carolina Regular-Season Championship after going 27-4 and 22-2 in CC play during Kentwell’s lone season in Pembroke, North Carolina. During that season, the Braves had three First Team All-Conference Carolina recipients, including Spencer Levi – the 2022 CC Player and Defensive Player of the Year.

Kentwell was a graduate assistant at Missouri State for two seasons (2019-21), serving alongside Gipson who was the program’s associate head coach at the time. He also was the team’s graphic design coordinator and assisted in other responsibilities.

Kentwell began his career at Miami (OH), where he was the head student manager for the Redhawks for four years (2015-19).

Henry comes to Clarksville after spending the last three seasons (2020-23) at Northwestern State.

In addition to serving as the Demon’s director of player development during the 2022-23 season, Henry was the team’s equipment manager and assisted in scouting, academics, fundraising, clinics, operations and helped orchestrate service and outreach events.

Henry was a graduate assistant for Northwestern State for two seasons (2020-22) where he assisted with analytics and creating highlights and graphics for the program.

Before his time with the Demons, Henry was a manager for the Wyoming men’s basketball team (2018-20) where he also was a walk-on during the 2018-19 season, playing in four games.

Henry provided the Cowboys’ coaching staff with analytics during his time as a manager and assisted in player development and developing scouting reports.

Henry began his career as an assistant women’s basketball coach at Eastern Wyoming College (2016-18) where the Lady Lancers combined for a 44-23 record during his tenure on staff.

2023-24 Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Coaching & Support Staff

Corey Gipson – Head Coach

Rodney Hamilton – Associate Head Coach

Tim Ward – Assistant Coach / Recruiting Coordinator

Jimmy Lincoln – Assistant Coach

Leighton Kentwell – Director of Basketball Operations

KC Henry – Director of Player Development

Robert Harris – Associate Director of Sports Performance

Lynson Willis – Associate Athletic Trainer

Alex Allard – Athletics Communications