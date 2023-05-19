Austin Peay State University to launch MBA program in fall 2024 that caters to region’s unique needs

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, the Tennessee Higher Education Commission granted approval for the College of Business at Austin Peay State University (APSU) to introduce a new Master of Business Administration (MBA) program.

Austin Peay State University’s MBA program will distinguish itself from others by ultimately offering three distinctive concentrations:

Responsible human resource management : This concentration is designed for those seeking to advance corporate citizenship through an HR perspective.

: This concentration is designed for those seeking to advance corporate citizenship through an HR perspective. Sports administration : Ideal for those pursuing careers in the thriving field of sports management in Nashville.

: Ideal for those pursuing careers in the thriving field of sports management in Nashville. Military administration: With a significant military presence in Clarksville, this concentration caters to residents with military ties, offering valuable opportunities for military service members and their families.

The APSU College of Business will offer responsible human resource management when the program launches in fall 2024 then add the sports and military concentrations a year or two later.

“Our aim is to differentiate ourselves from other MBA programs and address the specific needs of our student population by offering these unique concentrations,” said Dr. Emily Lean, associate dean of the College of Business. “We are committed to supporting our community, tapping into the vibrant sports market, and providing opportunities for military service members and their families. The MBA program allows us to take a positive step towards meeting the demand of our students while sharpening their skills to contribute to the growth of our region’s unique industries.”

As the only major city in Tennessee without an MBA program, Clarksville will benefit significantly from Austin Peay’s program, which offers concentrations tailored to the local needs while allowing residents to pursue career advancement close to home.

“The MBA program allows Austin Peay to be responsive to the regional business community,” said Dr. Mike Licari, Austin Peay State University’s president. “Clarksville and Montgomery County are leading the state and nation in business growth and quality of life, so it is exciting to be able to fuel continued economic development and prosperity in the region.”

Echoing this sentiment, Dr. Maria Cronley, senior vice president for Academic Affairs and provost at Austin Peay, expressed enthusiasm for introducing the program to the community and the broader region.

“I am grateful to the faculty and staff in the College of Business who have worked hard to bring this degree to fruition,” she said. “This will be a great benefit to APSU students.”

For further information about the new MBA, please get in touch with Lean at leane@apsu.edu.