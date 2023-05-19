Blanchfield Army Community Hospital holds assumption of responsibility ceremony for new Command Sergeant Major Gary Petty

Fort Campbell, KY – Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Petty assumed duties as U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Command Sergeant Major from Sgt. Maj. Johnny Thompson during an assumption of responsibility ceremony at the hospital May 16th.

Thompson formerly served as BACH’s Troop Sergeant Major but stepped in as the senior enlisted leader since December 2022, until Petty’s arrival.

“As we walked through the emergency room, same-day surgery, and other areas of the hospital together early this morning, your actions and engagement showed me that you are ready,” said Col. Vincent Myers, hospital commander, who had the opportunity to speak with Petty during morning rounds prior to the ceremony.

Myers said that the new command sergeant major’s previous assignments not only prepared him, but made BACH the right place for Petty to serve at this point in his career.

The Fort Campbell MEDDAC includes Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit, and medical missions on Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, and Fort McCoy Wisconsin.

“Army Doctrine defines the Army profession as comprised of two mutual supportive communities of practice: The Profession of Arms, and the Army Civilian Corps,” said Petty, during remarks at the ceremony, “this organization is made up of approximately 85% of a civilian workforce. I thank you all in advance for your support to the Soldiers and I look forward to working with you and pulling from your experience during my tenure.”

A native of Merritt Island, Florida, Petty enlisted in the United States Army in 1997. His stateside assignments include Fort Gordon, Georgia; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; and Fort Bliss, Texas. His overseas assignments include Pusan, Korea; Wurzburg, Germany; and Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, and Sembach, Germany. CSM Petty’s deployments include Bagram, Afghanistan and Baghdad, Iraq in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Petty has a Bachelor of Arts in Leadership and Workforce Development from the Command and General Staff College; Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts from Excelsior College; and an Associate of Arts Degree in Health Care Administration from the University of Phoenix.

The ceremony was live streamed on the hospital’s YouTube Channel and may be viewed at https://youtube.com/c/bachpao