Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department announces Summer in the Park Series

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is thrilled to announce its newest event, the Summer in the Park Series, presented by Marion Jewell and Kim Weyrauch of Keller Williams Realty.

This exciting series will replace Movies in the Park and offer an expanded celebration of art, theatre, and dance, showcasing the rich talent and vibrant arts scene in our community.

The Summer in the Park Series will consist of three separate events, each dedicated to highlighting a different aspect of the performing arts. These events aim to engage and entertain residents of all ages, fostering a deeper appreciation for the arts and promoting local talent.

The first event, Art in the Park, will kick off the Summer in the Park Series on June 10th, 2023, at Heritage Park from 3:00pm-6:00pm. This event will be a spectacular celebration of visual art and artistic expression. Visitors can expect an immersive experience as they explore diverse artworks, interact with local artists, and witness live demonstrations.

Art in the Park promises to be an enriching and inspiring event for all art enthusiasts. Any artist interested in participating can sign up at ClarksvilleParksRec.com or by following this direct link https://bit.ly/3pKwTX0

The second event, Theatre in the Park, will take place on July 22nd, 2023, at Liberty Park from 3:00pm-6:00pm. This captivating event will spotlight the world of acting and performance, bringing the magic of theatre to the great outdoors in the amphitheater at Liberty Park. Attendees will be treated to the Nashville Shakespeare Festival’s abridged edition of A Midsummer Night’s Dream presented by the Clarksville Arts and Heritage Development Council.

In addition to the professional show, attendees will enjoy performances by talented local actors from the Southern Black Arts Council. Theatre in the Park guarantees an unforgettable experience for theatre fans of all ages.

The grand finale of the Summer in the Park Series will be Dance in the Park, held on August 12th, 2023, at Liberty Park from 3:00pm-6:00pm. This energetic and exhilarating event will honor the beauty and diversity of dance in all its forms. Dance in the Park will be a vibrant celebration of movement, rhythm, and artistic expression, featuring local dancers and companies.

Amanda Pitt, the Event Planning Specialist behind the Summer in the Park Series, expressed her excitement about the upcoming events, saying, “We are thrilled to present the Summer in the Park Series, a platform for our community to come together and appreciate the immense talent in our local arts scene. These dynamic events will offer a next level experience that will be fun for everyone in the family. “

For more information about the Summer in the Park Series and other upcoming events, please visit the Clarksville Parks and Recreation website at ClarksvilleParksRec.com or contact the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department office at 931.645.7476 or parksrec@cityofclarksville.com

