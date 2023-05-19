Roxy Regional Theatre’s Summer Theatre Program beings in July

Clarksville, TN – Since 1995, the Roxy Regional Theatre has been introducing youth to the experience of live theatre and expanding their knowledge of the craft through our School of the Arts and Summer Theatre acting programs.

This July, we will host weeklong youth summer theatre workshops for two age groups, culminating in a free showcase for family and friends on the final day of each workshop. Space is limited, so make plans to register your young star-to-be soon!

Registration is $150.00 for the week, and details for each workshop are below. Students are welcome to bring a snack and water, if needed.

For additional questions, please contact us at schoolofthearts@roxyregionaltheatre.org.

When You Wish Upon A Stage (Age 8 – Grade 7)

Learn the basic elements of performing as a triple threat on stage — acting, singing and dancing — all with a Disney twist! Each day we will warm up and then have short classes in acting, singing and dance, all leading up to our final showcase on Friday, July 14th!

Class is from 10:00am to 2:00pm on Monday, July 10th, through Friday, July 14th.

Registration deadline is Saturday, July 8th.

Register Now

In the Spotlight and Behind the Stage (Grades 8 – 12)

Join our summer camp and “Rediscover” choreography and numbers from prior seasons on the Roxy stage! We will have a “break out” hour every day to allow time to focus on your heart’s true passion, be it dance, acting, or the technical aspects of theatre. All of your hard work will culminate in a final showcase review on Friday, July 21st where you, the student, will reimagine performances from some of the Roxy’s favorite shows!

Class is from 10:00am to 2:00pm on Monday, July 17th, through Friday, July 21st.

Registration deadline is Saturday, July 15th.

Register Now

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org