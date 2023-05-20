Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Rollow Lane, Dunlop Lane area water outage for valve work

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve replacement work on Monday, May 22nd, 2023 at 8:00am at the intersection of Rollow Lane and Dunlop Lane and will turn off water service to the area to allow for the work.

The water outage and low water pressure will affect the following streets and roads.

Rollow Lane from Melbourne Drive to Dunlop Lane

Verisa Drive (Turners Cove subdivision)

Eads Court (Turners Cove Subdivision)

Dunlop Lane from Rollow Lane to Steel Stock Road

Michaela Circle (Beech Grove subdivision)

The road will be passable; however, motorists should expect traffic congestion at the intersection of Rollow Lane and Dunlop Lane during the work. Motorists are also asked to be alert to utility construction workers and their equipment and follow the directions of flaggers.

