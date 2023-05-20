63.3 F
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Rollow Lane, Dunlop Lane area water outage for valve work

Low water pressure possible for vicinity

News Staff
Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve replacement work on Monday, May 22nd, 2023 at 8:00am at the intersection of Rollow Lane and Dunlop Lane and will turn off water service to the area to allow for the work.

The water outage and low water pressure will affect the following streets and roads.


  • Rollow Lane from Melbourne Drive to Dunlop Lane
  • Verisa Drive (Turners Cove subdivision)
  • Eads Court (Turners Cove Subdivision)
  • Dunlop Lane from Rollow Lane to Steel Stock Road
  • Michaela Circle (Beech Grove subdivision)

The road will be passable; however, motorists should expect traffic congestion at the intersection of Rollow Lane and Dunlop Lane during the work. Motorists are also asked to be alert to utility construction workers and their equipment and follow the directions of flaggers.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.


CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office which provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

