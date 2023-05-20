Nashville Sounds fall in the Ninth to Durham Bulls, 5-3

Durham, NC – The Nashville Sounds (22-21) ended up on the losing end of a thrilling ball game on Saturday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, dropping a 5-3 contest to the Durham Bulls.

Entering the bottom of the ninth tied 3-3, the Bulls’ Nico Hulsizer hit a walk off two-run homer off Darrell Thompson (0-1) to give Durham their third win of the series.

Nashville trailed 3-1 after four innings but battled back to make things close. After a Blake Perkins single and Andruw Monasterio double, Perkins scored on a wild pitch in the fifth that brought the Sounds within a run. Payton Henry then crushed a solo homer over the big blue fence in left that tied things at 3-3 in the eighth.

Abraham Toro put Nashville on the scoreboard back in the fourth inning, with his first homer of the season erasing a one-run deficit early. Though Nashville crushed the ball with the bases empty, the Sounds finished the night 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left 12 on base.

Starter Thomas Pannone added another quality start for the Sounds rotation, his second in as many starts. The left-hander struck out a season-high seven batters over six innings. He gave up three runs (all earned) on six hits and three walks in the no-decision.

Though he ended up with the loss, Thompson worked wonders in relief for two innings. The left-hander struck out five in the seventh and eighth innings before giving up the winning home run in the ninth.

Perkins led the Sounds with three hits, all of them singles. Monasterio stayed hot with a two-hit night including a double. Toro and Henry’s solo shots accounted for all of Nashville’s RBI.

The Nashville Sounds will try to split the series with a win tomorrow. Caleb Boushley (2-1, 4.50) is set to start the series finale tomorrow afternoon for Nashville. Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 0.00) will get another rehab start for the Durham Bulls. The first pitch is scheduled for 12:05pm CT at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Post-Game Notes

Andruw Monasterio extended his on-base streak to 22 games with a single. Over the span, he is batting .348 (25-for-70) with 18 runs, three doubles, three homers, 14 RBI, and 19 walks.

Thomas Pannone has turned in quality starts in back-to-back outings. The left-hander is 1-0 with a 3.32 ERA (19.0 IP/7 ER) through four starts this month.

In seven games this month, Payton Henry is batting .345 (10-for-29) with two doubles, two homers, four RBI, and three runs.

Luke Voit went 0-for-2 with two walks, two strikeouts, and a hit by pitch as the designated hitter in his first appearance on rehab assignment.

