APSU Baseball’s Garrett Martin, Lyle Miller-Green, Clayton Gray named to All-ASUN teams

Atlanta, GA – The ASUN Conference coaches recognized Austin Peay State University (APSU) outfielder Garrett Martin and designated hitter Lyle Miller-Green as Second Team All-ASUN honorees and outfielder Clayton Gray as a Third Team All-ASUN selection, the league announced as part of the ASUN postseason baseball awards, Monday.

In addition, the league’s athletics communications directors and academic advisors selected shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar to the ASUN All-Academic Team.

Martin, of Westminster, Colorado, hit 15 home runs during the regular season while batting .333 with 13 doubles. He also led the APSU Govs with a .709 slugging percentage and a .461 on-base percentage. During ASUN play, he led APSU with a .370 batting average and saw 18 of his 27 hits go for extra bases (11 doubles, a triple, and six home runs).

He had a hit in each of his first 18 games of ASUN play, with only an 0-for-2 performance in his final regular season game ending the streak. Martin left Game 1 of the Florida Gulf Coast series and missed the last 11 regular-season games for precautionary reasons.

Miller-Green, a Burke, Virginia product, hit his team-leading 16th home run during the North Alabama series and finished the regular season ranked eighth among ASUN home run leaders. He has led the Governors all season in batting average, entering the postseason with a .358 batting average, with his 81 hits ranking 16th in program history.

During April, Miller-Green powered the Governors with a .455 batting average and 25 RBI in 19 games, hitting eight home runs. The ASUN named him the league’s player of the week on April 17 after he went 13-for-20 with three doubles, a triple, and two home runs in a series sweep against Queens.

Gray, a Cabot, Arkansas native, finished the regular season with a league-leading 24 doubles, also among Division I’s top five marks. He became the fifth APSU Govs player to record 20 doubles and 20 stolen bases in a season and entered the ASUN tournament with 22 stolen bases.

Gray also finished the regular season with 81 hits – 16th in program history – and his 24 doubles are the fourth most in a single season. He was second on the team with a .339 batting average during the entire season and third on the roster with a .341 batting average in league play.

Gazdar, from Walnut Creek, California, finished his first season at Austin Peay with a 4.00 grade-point average while majoring in organizational administration. On the field, he proved to be one of the league’s toughest batters to strike out, finishing with 20 strikeouts in 251 plate appearances. In addition, he ranked second in the ASUN with 23 doubles and led the league with 10 sacrifice bunts.

The College Baseball Foundation recognized Gazdar as one of the nation’s top shortstops, naming him to the Brooks Wallace Award Watch list in April. He finished the regular season batting .307 with 31 RBI, with 15 RBI coming in ASUN play.

Austin Peay State University opens its stay at the ASUN Baseball Championship with a Wednesday 6:00pm CT game against Eastern Kentucky on Melching Field at Conrad Park in DeLand, Florida. The Govs continue pool play with a Wednesday 1:30pm game against host Stetson before closing pool play with a Thursday 6:00pm game against Jacksonville State.

